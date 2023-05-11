One clutch hit was all it took, as Mickayla Tosch’s late-game RBI knock provided the game’s sole run in a 1-0 victory for the Richmond Foster Lady Falcons over the Santa Fe Lady Indians in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series Thursday at Humble High School.
“They’re a very good team over there,” said Santa Fe head softball coach Andrew Whittington, whose Lady Indians will look to stave off playoff elimination at 7 p.m. Friday back at Humble. “The difference tonight is they got the big hit with two outs, and we didn’t. It was good pitching and good defense on both sides.
“It’s a new day tomorrow, and we just have to come out ready to play,” Whittington added.
Foster finally found enough offensive momentum to compile a two-out rally and break a scoreless stalemate in the top of the seventh inning.
Maddie Carter legged out an infield single to keep the inning alive, and Jessica Reyes — a lone highlight in the batter’s box, who finished 3-for-4 — followed by flaring a single to left field to set the stage for Tosch, who ripped a first-pitch RBI single to right-center.
Santa Fe appeared to be answering back in the bottom of the seventh, as Brooklyn Spencer led off with a single smacked up the middle and Katelynn Torres followed by reaching safely.
But, a base-running mistake by the courtesy runner resulted in an out and squashed the Lady Indians’ momentum, as a shallow fly out and a grounder ended the game.
“We had one bad base running mistake, but that’s not why we lost — it’s a mistake; it happens,” Whittington said.
The Lady Indians set the table by getting runners into scoring position in the bottom of the second, third and fourth innings, but just couldn’t come through with a clutch hit in any of those situations.
Lady Falcons ace Alina Satcher only surrendered two base hits and two walks and struck out seven over seven innings in her complete-game shutout victory
Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters (seven innings, five hits, one run, three walks, 10 strikeouts) was saddled with the tough-luck loss in the circle.
