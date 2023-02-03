Sometimes a game lives up to its billing, sometimes it goes even beyond that, and sometimes it falls short.
Friday night’s anticipated District 18-5A basketball showdown between Ball High and Manvel was something else entirely, and not in a good way.
The Tors started sluggishly, fell way behind and couldn’t recover, as the Mavericks cruised to a 64-32 win on their home floor in a matchup that had major district championship implications.
“There are so many things we could’ve done better that it’s hard to choose just one, but I just feel like our youthfulness was really on display tonight,” said Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple, whose Tors fell to 6-4 in 18-5A play while Manvel improved to 7-2 to stand all alone atop the district standings with just three games left to be played.
Manvel’s Kansas commit combo guard Jamari McDowell ignited the Mavs early, scoring 11 first-quarter points and assisting on five other points en route to an 18-5 lead headed into the second quarter.
It got worse for the Tors in the second frame, as Manvel scored 13 unanswered points over a span of 5:16 in the period to swell its lead to 33-10. A Taj Petteway drive to the hoop set the score at 33-12 at halftime.
The final outcome never seemed in jeopardy in the second half, as the Mavericks steadily pulled away while keeping Ball High at bay.
With a 44-20 lead going into the final period, a thunderous McDowell slam dunk put an exclamation point on an 11-2 Manvel run to start the fourth quarter that pushed the score to 55-22 with 4:15 left to play.
Some final statistics show the one-sided nature of Friday’s contest, as Manvel was sharp at the free throw line (12-for-15) and from 3-point range (10-for-21) while limiting its turnovers to just 11. Conversely, Ball High was 1-for-9 on 3-pointers, made 5 of 9 free throw tries and finished with 20 turnovers.
Petteway finished with 14 points to lead the Tors.
For the Mavs, McDowell stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Inside-outside threat R.J. Hurd tallied 17 points, and Rueben Doria chipped in 14 points.
Going forward, Temple said this loss should sting a bit for his Ball High squad before they try to rebound in their next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
“We’re going to have a good practice and a short memory, and we’ll be better for it,” Temple said. “We’re just going to try to finish strong and see the chips fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.