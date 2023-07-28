GALVESTON
In its nearly 80 years of history, Kermit Courville Stadium has seen its fair share of nail-biters; the latest isn’t a game, but rather a race to have the stadium ready for the start of the 2023 football season.
“We’re still pushing hard,” Bill Coltzer Jr., project manager from Zero Six Consulting, said, also noting the stadium’s renovation is in the range of 90 percent complete. “It’s a lot closer than it looks.”
To passersby on the surface, the stadium would appear far from being ready in time for the Ball High Tors’ scheduled home opener Sept. 1 against rival Texas City, but much of the progress on the renovation project has taken place underground, with needed plumbing, electrical and fiber-optics work being done, Coltzer said.
However, more visible progress on the surface will soon begin to become evident. Earlier in the week, new concrete was being set up underneath the stands, and by the middle of next week, new artificial turf will be installed on the formerly grass field, Coltzer said.
“It’s going to be state-of-the-art; the whole idea is that it’s easier to maintain, and it’s safer for the kids,” Coltzer said about the new turf.
Other new stadium amenities expected to be wrapped up in the coming weeks are a new concession area and restrooms located at the north end of the stadium, and locker rooms for the home and visiting teams on the south end of the stadium. New lights should be installed by mid-August, Coltzer said.
Repairs to the existing concrete stands and fresh paint, including a walkway area that will honor Ball High’s sports history, are also part of the project. When the stadium is ready for games, the only major planned aspect that will still be missing is new press boxes, which won’t be completed until before the 2024 football season, Coltzer said.
In May of 2022, Galveston Independent School District voters approved $24.3 million for a new Courville Stadium as part of a $315 million bond package. Construction began shortly after the football team’s final home game of the 2022 season in late October.
So far, both weather and labor conditions have been ideal; the only factor slowing down the project has been supply chain issues, Coltzer said, adding there’s currently no room for further delays in order to reach the goal of opening on time. In this final push to get the stadium game-day ready, crews of 40-50 workers have been working seven days a week, Coltzer said.
Once open, one significant change will be fans of both the visiting and home teams entering through the north end of the stadium. Previously, home fans have entered on the south end by Kempner Park. That side of the stadium now will serve as the teams’ entry point.
Without getting into further specifics, Galveston ISD athletic director Jerald Temple said his department has been communicating with nearby school districts and has contingency plans in place if there are construction delays beyond the district’s control that result in the stadium being unable to host any of Ball High’s scheduled home football games.
