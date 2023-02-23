HITCHCOCK
On a cloudy Thursday morning right before a thick sea fog from Galveston Bay rolled north into Hitchcock High School’s baseball field, Andre Derouen Sr. tossed a ceremonial first pitch.
It was a little high of the strike zone, but right down the middle and easily fielded by the catcher. After that, the home team Bulldogs started playing ball with Iowa Colony High School’s Pioneers to begin the host’s annual tournament.
The Bulldog Bash baseball tournament is a longtime tradition at Hitchcock High School. Recently, its official name became the Andre Derouen Jr. Memorial Bulldog Bash Tournament.
“It’s a really nice way to keep his name alive, keep his legacy alive,” Derouen Sr. said. “This is what he was about.”
The evening of March 23, 2018, Derouen Jr. drowned rescuing his younger brother from a neighborhood pond near his family’s League City home. He was 18.
At the time, Derouen Jr. was a student and baseball player at Galveston College just beginning to reach his athletic prime, and before then, was a standout baseball and football player at Hitchcock High School, where his father also excelled in sports.
The tournament is just one of many ways Derouen Jr. lives on for his family and friends, whose eyes, at times, matched Thursday morning’s misty air while talking about him.
Every day that Desmond Derouen moves forward in forging his own life’s path is a reminder of his older brother’s act of heroism, saving his life while sacrificing his own that fateful evening.
Now 20 years old and studying at the University of Houston, Desmond hopes to own his own store after graduating college, and already has designed a shirt that has gained some popularity. Every step of the way, Desmond thinks about making his older brother proud, he said.
“When I was younger, I didn’t realize how much he played a part in my life and inspired me to do the things I do — the way I dress, the way I talk, the music I listen to, the car I drive, my whole mindset,” Desmond said. “He inspired me to be who I am today. It just took me until I was older to realize that.”
Childhood best friend Nicholas Moore said he and Derouen Jr. were basically as close as brothers, growing up on the same street in Hitchcock, going on trips — including a memorable cruise to Mexico — and playing sports together.
Tattoos, with more planned, on his right arm, and a necklace and shirts with Derouen Jr.’s picture all serve as a tribute to and a reminder of his close friend.
“We did everything together,” Moore said. “He was awesome.”
Derouen Jr.’s youth football coach David Smith remembered him as a promising athlete and a young man with a strong character that made him a model eldest brother to lead his siblings.
A picture of Derouen Jr. still adorns Smith’s smartphone screensaver.
“His spirit is just going to live on through us,” said Smith, who started coaching Derouen Jr. when he was 7 years old. “I think about him every day — every day.”
Even those who didn’t know Derouen Jr. in life have drawn inspiration from him, like Joseph Sloan of Houston, who eventually came to know Derouen Jr.’s family.
“Just knowing them and being around them, I got a sense of who he was,” Sloan said. “He just seems like he was a very good kid. Every time anybody has anything to say about him, it’s a very, very good story.”
Adding even more of a personal connection between the tournament, which runs through Saturday, and Derouen Jr. is Hitchcock’s new baseball coaching staff all being about the same age as him and knowing him through youth sports.
“He always had a smile on his face; he was a happy dude,” said Bulldogs assistant baseball coach Randy Williams, Derouen Jr.’s former Hitchcock teammate. “We were at Danbury playing a game, and we all found out after the game. I ain’t gonna lie; I couldn’t hold back the tears.”
Nearly five years since Derouen Jr.’s death, it was mostly smiles for the players on the field and fans in the stands, though. Seems like he would’ve liked it that way.
“It’s an honor,” Derouen Sr. said. “It makes us really, really happy to keep his legacy around.”
