GALVESTON
Fall team tennis gets into full swing on Friday, with Ball High and Texas City being the first of the locals to take to the courts.
The Tors, in fact, open with an on-the-road doubleheader, visiting Barbers Hill in Mont Belvieu at 9 a.m. and then Baytown Sterling at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, starting at 2 p.m., the Stings will play host to Dayton.
“We are lucky to return both of our No. 1 players from last year,” Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher said of the boys' Rishi Gandhi and the girls' Claire Jobe.
“Our team is confident that we will make the playoffs again this year. Our roster is light on seniors but definitely not talent.”
As for Texas City, the Tors' District 18-5A rival begins the season with a new coach, Rob Edwards.
“Hope Walker is a senior and will anchor the girls team,” Edwards said. “Andrew Hipp, a multi-sport athlete, should probably hold down our No. 1 ranking.”
Both teams are looking to knock off perennial district champion Friendswood when the 18-5A schedule starts on Sept. 5, with the Mustangs and Tors squaring off in Galveston.
Friendswood is on the road, as well, for its season debut, heading to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to face powerhouses Argyle, Denton and Flower Mound on Monday and Tuesday.
“We may have a tough go of it over the first two weeks or so, but I think this team will do great things by the end of the season,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said.
Leading Friendswood will be the boys' Yan Terekhin, Thomas Arboleda, Michael Lanni and Jacob Smiley, and the girls' Audrey Tang, Bella Benson, Evia Rand and Erin Cumming.
At the end of the week, the Mustangs will begin their popular 48-hour Marathon on Aug. 11 hosting Pasadena Dobie under the lights at 7 p.m.
Over in District 24-6A, another coaching change is happening at Dickinson, where John Armstrong officially takes over the reins from outgoing Douglas Spaniel on Aug. 11.
“I'm excited to be back on the courts,” said Armstrong, whose high school coaching resume includes a stop at Galveston O'Connell. “It's been a long time, but I think we've got a good chance to have a very good team.”
The Gators entertain Texas City on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.
Hoping to repeat as 24-6A champion is Clear Creek, led once again by head coach Derick Geise.
The Wildcats also hit the road for their initial matchups, heading to Katy Seven Lakes on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and Dobie on Aug. 11 at 8 a.m.
Then, in a showdown of the county's two best tennis programs, Clear Creek hosts Friendswood on Aug. 14, starting at 4 p.m.
“We return nine starters from last year's team,” Geise said, noting the list again features last spring's boys state doubles finalists, Craig Crookston and Vincent Risoldi, as well as regional girl qualifiers Alyssa Estrella and Katelyn Gross.
Geise added, “Craig and Vincent look to build off their state doubles appearance.”
Meantime, Clear Falls head coach Patrick Marrie has his Knights playing a near full week of matches away from home, starting Aug. 14 at Pearland Dawson, followed in order by Katy Cinco Ranch (Aug. 15), Deer Park (Aug. 16) and Dobie (Aug. 17) before welcoming to League City Humble Kingwood on Aug. 18.
Getting a later start is neighboring rival Clear Springs on Aug. 18 against Pearland.
The Chargers return Roshin Kamath, Heintje Unson and Jared Dake on the boys' side, and Merlova Johnson, Madison Duong and Grace Labuga on the girls'.
“We will be untested on the varsity level after No. 3 on both sides, but may have a couple of good newcomers on the girls',” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said.
“I feel we have a chance to be a top four in district. Our players always play hard and compete well. But with our (Nos.) 2 and 3 doubles being new varsity players and also being new from 4 through 6 in singles, it may be tough.”
Parker quickly added, “As usual my expectations are high if we can stay healthy at the top.”
