For a long-distance runner, Clear Falls Knights sophomore Katherine Valentine’s comeback season from debilitating injuries has been a proverbial sprint, and now to the shock of many, including even herself, she’ll be among the state’s elite in this weekend’s UIL Track & Field State Meet.
“I didn’t believe I could get this far,” Valentine said. “And, even though there are parts of me that think, ‘Oh, you can’t get third or fourth at state,’ maybe I could because everything is unexpected at this point.”
Having experienced shin pain for a while, at the end of her fall freshman cross country season, Valentine was examined and diagnosed with bilateral tibial stress fractures in both legs.
During the 10 months it took her to get back to running, Valentine not only steadily built her body back up, but also researched what led to her injuries in the first place.
“I definitely wanted to know how to not have stress fractures again, because if I do, it might be the end of running for me, at least competitively,” Valentine said. “I learned that cross-training is the key to success.
“A lot of new runners, like me, think it’s the more you run … the better you get,” Valentine continued. “But, in the long run, if you do all of that, you don’t get enough rest, and at a young age, it’s too hard on your body. I learned that when something hurts, just take a rest day, because it doesn’t affect your overall progress.”
Armed with this new knowledge, Valentine returned to competitive running late in this past season’s cross country schedule and started the spring track season with modest goals: to surpass her middle-school personal record, then, maybe, to get to a 5:20 time in her favored 1,600-meter run event.
“I just wanted to get back on varsity, set a goal, achieve the goal, and I was thinking next cross country season, I’d start training a lot harder,” Valentine said. “But, once things started blowing up, I thought, ‘OK, I guess I’ve got to go all-out.’”
Valentine ended up getting faster every meet this track season, setting new personal records every meet and even breaking program records on her way to a surprising run to the state championships.
At the Region III-6A meet, Valentine broke her own school record in the 1,600-meter run with an outstanding time of 4:56.54, good for a gold medal in the highly competitive region and putting her right in the thick of the top competition at state.
“Even though I did the 800 and the 3,200, the 1,600 is the one I think is the most fun,” Valentine said. “It’s the most exhilarating, and, obviously, it’s what I’m best at. I hope to break (4:56.54) at state.”
The running events in the Class 6A Track & Field State Championships are set to commence at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
“Even if I don’t (place), I’m still going to be really overwhelmed and happy to be there because it is a really crazy opportunity — one that was unexpected for sure,” Valentine said.
