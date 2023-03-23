LEAGUE CITY
Alief Elsik got a hat trick from Carlos Benitez and a brace from Elvin Turcio to deal Clear Creek a familiar first-round heartbreak.
For the fourth time in eight years, the Wildcats were paired against the Rams in the bi-district round of the Region III-6A boys soccer playoffs, and for the fourth time, Elsik got the better of the matchup, logging a 5-2 victory Thursday night at Clear Creek ISD’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“They’re one of the better teams in the state, they have a reputation, and they keep regenerating their team from year to year,” Clear Creek head boys soccer coach Chris Cobb said. “They don’t make very many mistakes, so they don’t give you a lot of room to play.
“They’re quality from front to back, and they’ve got a big bench, as well,” Cobb added.
The two sides duked it out to a 1-1 draw in the first half of the match, with Clear Creek drawing first blood inside the match’s first 5 minutes and Elsik scoring the equalizer late in the first half.
In the fifth minute, the Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead when Maynor Lopez sent a nice ball to Issac Machado, who fired a precise shot into the bottom corner of the goal.
Elsik had a golden opportunity for an equalizer in the 30th minute with a free kick awarded a yard outside Clear Creek’s penalty area, but the shot was sent into the Wildcats’ wall.
The 34th minute saw the Rams knot the score at 1-all when Turcio boomed a shot into the back of the net off an assist from Benitez.
Elsik’s wait for a go-ahead goal in the second half didn’t last long, as Benitez found a narrow window to slip a ball past the goalkeeper in the 46th minute for a 2-1 lead.
Following a near-miss off the top crossbar, Benitez added two more goals for Elsik in rapid succession, as they knocked in a goal in the 58th minute and took a short pass off a free kick for another goal in the 60th minute for a suddenly commanding 4-1 advantage.
The Wildcats managed to cut into the lead in the 65th minute when Jaden Richardson won a one-on-one with the keeper for a goal to make the score 4-2.
Clear Creek fought hard to the final whistle against its frequent first-round foe, but Richardson’s goal closed the book on the Wildcats’ scoring. Meanwhile, Turcio tacked on one more insurance goal in the 76th minute to put the match on ice.
“We had a great attacking team, and I can’t take anything away from our defense; we had five shutouts, which is difficult to do with pretty much an entire fresh back line,” said Cobb about his 2023 team, which graduates eight seniors — seven of those starters. “The core guys who are coming back are all good players.”
