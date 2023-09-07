LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls’ rugged non-district season hasn’t yet yielded wins, but the Knights are hoping down the road they’ll see dividends.
The Knights fell behind early in Thursday night’s contest at Challenger Columbia Stadium, continued to fight hard, but couldn’t quite come all the way back in a 28-6 loss to Houston Lamar.
“We’ve got to be peaking going into district, and there’s no question we’ve played an extremely difficult schedule against three really talented, well coached teams, but it’s going to pay off for us — there’s no doubt,” said Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head, whose Knights (0-3) have one more tune-up game 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 against Houston Heights at Delmar Stadium before their District 24-6A campaign begins the following week against Clear Brook.
After a slow start to the game, Lamar posted three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the halftime intermission.
Pinned on the 1-yard line, a short Clear Falls punt gave the Texans the opening for their first score of the game, as a run and a pass for 11 yards each from quarterback Jordan Reaves helped set up a 4-yard touchdown on a QB keeper run and a 7-0 lead at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter.
Lamar’s offense wasted little time after starting its next possession once again in Knights territory — this time at the 49-yard line. On the second play, and despite being draped by a defensive back, Tristen Brown hauled in a 49-yard TD pass from Reaves to make the score 14-0.
Clear Falls nearly caught Lamar’s special teams unit off-guard with a nice run on a punt, but it was just short of the first-down marker and gave the Texans another short field at the Knights’ 37-yard line.
Lamar running back Justin Howard did it all on a two-play scoring drive, grabbing a 35-yard reception before finishing with a 2-yard TD run for a 21-0 advantage with 2:41 left in the first half.
The first-half score could’ve gotten more out of hand were it not for some Knights defensive stands: one an interception on the Clear Falls 1-yard line by Kullin Pruitt that kept the game 0-0 early in the second quarter, another a turnover on downs inside the Knights 10-yard line on a drive that started at the 18 after Lamar’s Aidan Guidry-Shelton recovered a fumble on a kickoff and another on a recovered fumble by John Hurst.
The Knights’ offense finally got on the scoreboard with a big play at the 3:21 mark of the third quarter — a 41-yard TD pass from Landon Vessel to Nathaniel Cox —to make things interesting.
Three other Clear Falls second-half drives went into the red zone but didn’t result in points, with all three ending on turnovers on downs. Another drive into Texans territory was cut short by a Camren Vandible interception.
“Offensively, we were asleep in the first half; in the second half, we woke up and moved the ball pretty well — three times we were in position to score and came away with nothing, and we lose by three scores,” Head said. “Hopefully that’s a lesson learned for us; we’ve got to score when we get down in scoring position.”
Lamar tacked on one more TD at the 6:56 mark of the fourth quarter with a methodical 12-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard Howard run into the end zone.
The teams’ total yardage ended up being fairly close after a one-sided first half, with Lamar out-gaining Clear Falls 291-255 and picking up 17 first downs to the Knights’ 12.
The top offensive performers for Clear Falls were Vessel (11-for-22, 214 yards passing), Cox (five catches, 113 yards receiving) and Jordan Woodson (three catches, 72 yards).
Lamar, 3-0 for the first time since 2013, was led by Reaves (17-for-31, 222 yards; 11 carries, 70 yards rushing) and Brown (five catches, 67 yards).
