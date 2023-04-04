Diedre Flores may not know whether to be dumbfounded or frustrated.
She has a right to be both after her Texas City softball squad kicked away a chance to beat district rival La Porte on Tuesday night.
A maddening seven-run second inning by the Lady Bulldogs fueled an 11-4 victory for the visitors, but a quick look at the scorebook shows the Lady Stings were right in the hunt.
It was just too little, too late.
“The most frustrating part is we know we are fully capable of staying in it with them and even beating them. I mean, the last time we lost 2-1,” said Flores. “We had one bad inning with five or six errors which cost us the game.”
After La Porte hit the board, with two fast runs in the top of the first, Texas City’s defense melted down as the Lady Bulldogs took one single to center field, three walks, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, a hit batter and three Lady Stings’ infield errors and turned them into seven scores.
Down 9-0 after an inning and a half, Texas City was left stunned.
But the Lady Stings hung tough and put the bat on the ball, lashing 10 hits, yet they stranded a whopping 13 runners.
Emili Garza smacked an RBI single in the third and joined Madison Carr with run-scoring hits as part of a three-run sixth for Texas City, which dropped to 3-5 in District 18-5A.
Cassidy Arevalo led La Porte (5-3 in 18-5A) with two hits, including a two-run single in the first, while Es Soto punctuated her team’s big second inning with bases loaded double, driving in three.
“We had bases loaded three or four times. The most frustrating part was production at the plate with runners in scoring position,” Flores said. “I just think we have to get all on the same page. When you’re up to bat, choose good pitches.
“When there are runners on base, think about what you want to do in order to move the runner. We did that a few times; we just have to do it more.”
Next up for Texas City is a Thursday date to face the Ball High Lady Tors in Galveston, while La Porte has a home game with Manvel, also on Thursday.
