LEAGUE CITY
In tightly contested boys basketball affair Tuesday night at Clear Springs High School, the Dickinson Gators bookended the game with key scoring runs to ultimately prevail for a 59-52 win over the hosting Clear Springs Chargers.
In tightly contested boys basketball affair Tuesday night at Clear Springs High School, the Dickinson Gators bookended the game with key scoring runs to ultimately prevail for a 59-52 win over the hosting Clear Springs Chargers.
“Clear Springs is one of the most complete teams in the district,” said Dickinson head boys basketball coach Jason Wilson, whose team improved to 5-1 in District 24-6A and sits alone in first place in the standings with the first half of league play in the books. “Their interior is tough. They’re tough, they’re skilled, and they can shoot it.”
Trailing 46-45 in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Gators embarked on a 10-1 run fueled by seven points from Qasim Boyd and then punctuated with an and-1 converted by David Chong for a 55-47 lead at the 3:31 mark of the final frame.
From there, Dickinson leaned on a solid defense and made all four of the free throws it tried in the final 1:15 of the game to hang on for the win.
“Defense is always going to be our anchor; defense is going to give us the separation we need,” Wilson said
Dickinson’s Zyon Little provided a major spark early in the game for his team, making back-to-back 3-pointers and an emphatic offensive rebound put-back slam to help the Gators get out to a quick 10-2 lead.
The Chargers answered back with a 10-2 run of their own ignited by consecutive triples from David Emilife to knot the score at 14-all at the end of the first quarter.
A drive to the bucket by Marco Assirifix to start the second quarter gave Clear Springs its first lead at 16-14, and the Chargers held the advantage until a drive to the hoop by Little at the end of the period sent to the teams into the halftime break deadlocked in a 25-25 score.
The third quarter would be Dickinson’s to control, as 3-pointers from Boyd and Chong early in the frame helped get the Gators a 33-27 lead, and they maintained a 43-40 advantage heading into the final period.
“Our kids are competitive, I think they’re hungry for this,” Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield said. “Their heads are all up, but they’re disappointed because they want to win. They’re going to grow from it. They’re going to bounce back.”
Leading the way for the Gators were Boyd (26 points, seven rebounds) and Little (18 points, 10 rebounds), while Chong chipped in eight points.
Emelife finished with 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Chargers. Ricky Young and Alec Belter each added six points, while Michale Sylvalie led the team in rebounds with seven boards.
Both teams are matched up against Clear Falls (4-1 in District 24-6A) in their next games. Clear Springs (3-2) makes the road trip to play the Knights at 7 p.m. Friday, while Dickinson’s anticipated rematch will be 7 p.m. next Wednesday at home after a bye Friday.
Sports Editor
