Being highly competitive from top to bottom is something the 24-6A football district has delivered upon in recent years, and the 2023 season is shaping up to be no different.
With the start of the season just a few short weeks away, here’s a breakdown of District 24-6A.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
The Clear Falls Knights enter the new year as the defending district champions, winning the crown for the first time in program history in 2022. But, in a testament to how evenly matched the district’s seven teams are, the Knights didn’t win the title in undefeated fashion.
Dickinson dealt Clear Falls its lone district defeat midway through the 24-6A slate, but the Gators had their hopes for back-to-back district titles derailed by two stunning losses: a wild comeback victory by Clear Springs and a massive upset win by Clear Creek.
The Chargers and the Knights ended up with identical 5-1 district records, but Clear Falls won the teams’ head-to-head matchup to stake their claim at the top of the 24-6A heap.
The Wildcats’ gritty 17-14 triumph over the Gators was their only district win, but definitely proved to be a memorable one to grow on.
GALVESTON COUNTY TEAM PREVIEWS
• Clear Falls (2022: 9-3 overall, 5-1 in district, reached second round of playoffs): Defense has been the cornerstone of the Knights’ recent ascension to perennial playoff contender, but the bulk of their experience will be on the offensive side of the ball in 2023 with nine returning starters, compared to just three returning starters on defense.
Protected by a rock-solid offensive line — Jude Edwards, Skyler Luzader, Tommy Gausepohl, Jacob Lockstein, James Jordan and Charles Holt — featuring five returning starters and a sixth with plenty of playing experience, QB Landon Vessel is poised to have a breakout season, while versatile RB Payton Greer will carry more of the load in the backfield but also will still be utilized in the passing game.
Clear Falls’ defense will be led by returning starter Le’Kell McGowan, who shifts from DE to OLB to take on the disruptive pass rushing role filled by Baylor signee Corey Kelly last season, as well as LB Jackson Waid and tough-as-nails DL Angus Pingel.
“There are things that are motivating factors for us to stay hungry and not just be satisfied with winning district last year,” Clear Falls head football coach Zach Head said. “Our players have done a good job of balancing being proud of what we’ve achieved and accepting the confidence it takes to do those types of things, but also staying very hungry to do that and more.”
• Clear Springs (2022: 8-4 overall, 5-1 in district, reached second round of playoffs): The Chargers have been one of the district’s most consistently successful programs over the years, and in 2023, they’ll have their sights set on getting back to consistently winning district titles — their run of three straight 24-6A crowns from 2016-18 marks the last time a team has won the district in consecutive years.
With eight returning starters on offense and seven on defense, Clear Springs brings a solid core on both sides of the ball to build around, highlighted by star OL Blake Ivy — who is weighing college offers from Texas, Texas A&M and LSU — and LB Michael Sylvalie.
Skill-wise on offense, incumbent starting RB Xai-Shaun Edwards is in line for a lion’s share of carries in the Chargers’ run-heavy offense. QB Julian Salazar played well in eight starts last year, but QB Kaleb Maryland could challenge for snaps, as well. Either QB will have standout wideouts Jarius Williams and Mu’izz Toukara in the passing game.
“A lot of these guys will be in their third year as starters, so we’re really hoping that pays off for us,” Clear Springs head football coach Anthony Renfro said. “We’ve got a good mix of older talent and younger talent, and we just have to put it all together and win some games we’re not supposed to win.”
• Dickinson (2022: 8-4 overall, 4-2 in district, reached second round of playoffs): Following a 2022 season that saw the Gators lose two district games they very well could have won, they’ll be looking to live up to the expectations of returning to the top of 24-6A.
Indeed, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has predicted Dickinson to win the district in 2023, and has the Gators tallied higher than any other team in 24-6A (No. 28) in their Class 6A preseason state rankings. Overall experience is a major strength for Dickinson, with five returning starters on each side of the ball and a whopping 37 returning lettermen total
Hard-nosed dual-threat QB John Solomon leads the offense, which is also expected to run the ball much better in 2023 behind a tough, physical offensive line. On defense, returning starters in DB Diego Sanchez and DE JaMarcus Anderson are proven leaders for the Gators.
“We had a disappointing district campaign last year and let some games slip through the cracks on us,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said. “This group of seniors is really tight, and winning the district is a top goal as a program, and that’s not going to change. We just have to take them one game at a time, focus on the task at hand and not be overlooking anybody.”
• Clear Creek (2022: 2-8 overall, 1-5 in district): A district win over the aforementioned Gators should serve notice that the Wildcats are capable of competing with anyone in the 24-6A field, as well as instill confidence into the team’s returning starters — and there are plenty with seven on offense and four on defense — in their ability to do so.
Despite having a small-for-6A roster, speed and skill should be solid for Clear Creek on both sides of the ball. The running back tandem of Dre Ketchum and Donovan Coffman are set to lead the offense, and DBs Cah’lil Ward and Quinton Gray and LB Dylan Russo are top players to watch on defense. Another player who will have a major role in helping Clear Creek win games is Garrett Carleton, who’ll line up as the team’s kicker and punter in addition to playing at receiver and possibly in the defensive backfield.
Consistency will be key for a turnaround for the Wildcats, which lost three games — against Channelview, Clear Brook and Clear Lake — on the last play of the game.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, but we do have quite a bit of experience,” Clear Creek head football coach Dwayne Lane said. “It’s a good, hard-working group that had a really good offseason. I think we’ve made stronger gains in offseason weight room and with speed and stuff than we’ve made in a long time.”
OTHER DISTRICT TEAMS
• Brazoswood (2022: 7-4 overall, 3-3 in district, reached first round of playoffs): Entering his second season at the helm of the Buccaneers, head coach Joe Dale Cary will look to build on a 2022 season which saw a program that has struggled in previous years snap a 10-year playoff drought.
Brazoswood will have five starters back on offense, but will have to rebuild somewhat at the skill positions, notably with a new starter at QB. The defense returns six starters, and the strength of that unit will be smack-dab in the middle with linebackers Caleb Warren and Mason Donovan leading the way.
• Clear Lake (2022: 5-5 overall, 2-4 in district): The Falcons welcome a new head coach in former Langham Creek offensive coordinator Donald Lawrence, and his transition to a new team should be eased thanks to 17 returning starters (eight offense, nine defense) with whom to work.
Among those incumbents for Clear Lake are a pair with breakout season potential in dynamic athlete Hunter Modden, who can be plugged into multiple spots on offense and defense, and DB Damani Maxson, who was listed on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A preseason all-state team — the sole player from 24-6A to receive that distinction.
• Clear Brook (2022: 1-9 overall, 1-5 in district): The Wolverines struggled last season, but have great potential to be the district’s most improved team. For starters, with a full offseason under his belt, second-year head coach Patrick Sanders and his staff have a chance to really put their stamp on a team with no shortage of athletes.
Another positive sign for Clear Brook to be significantly better in 2023 is that the strength of both the offense and defense (with five returning starters on each side of the ball) appears to be in the trenches — always a good jumping off point in the sport of football. OL Jude Effinger and DLs Hazma Khan and Khyle Forbes are expected to lead the way in those spots.
