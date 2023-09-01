District 18-5A team tennis starts Tuesday but could very well be decided on Day 1 when Ball High and defending champion Friendswood square off on the Tors' home courts.
Match time is 4 p.m.
"Friendswood is the team to beat," said Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher, whose Tors once again finished second-best to the reigning crown holders. "They have a lot of talent and depth, but we will give them everything we've got."
In other 18-5A action Tuesday, Manvel visits Angleton, and Texas City drew a bye.
The perennially-favored Mustangs are off to a slow start, record-wise, standing at 1-6, but still line up a roster plenty potent enough — headed by the girls' Audrey Tang and the boys' Yan Terekhin — to shut out their challengers in all 19 individual matches, much as they have the past few years.
"Despite our record this year, we have a lot of players who are really playing well," Friendswood head coach David Cook said. "Some of our kids have lost tough matches a few times, and our overall team results may appear to be down, but we have been putting the work in."
In fact, five of the Mustangs’ six losses are to state-ranked teams, three up from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and the other was to a regionally-ranked squad.
The 3-3 Tors will counter with a salty boys lineup, led by senior Rishi Gandhi.
"I won't make any predictions, but I expect our kids to do very well," Cook said of his district outlook. "We'll be ready for a deep playoff run."
Added Fisher, "We're confident we can match our second-place finish from last year."
As for District 24-6A, league play started last Tuesday, with Clear Creek besting Clear Falls, 15-4; Clear Springs downing Brazoswood, 18-1; and Dickinson falling to Clear Lake, 19-0.
"We got off to a roaring start," Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said, noting Clear Creek was in command, 6-1, after the doubles. "Our doubles propelled us to victory. We're pleased to start 1-0 in district."
Leading the doubles charge for Clear Creek were the boys' Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi, Kai Chen/Remy Lu and Gabe Crudo/Scott Maier, and the girls' Alyssa Estrella/Katelyn Gross, Addie Bentson/Makenna Malota and Victoria Trinh/Suri Xu, in order.
In the No. 1 matchups, Crookston/Risoldi knocked off Ryan Farrar/Ethan Paul, 6-2, 6-1, and Estrella/Gross upended Allison Bell/Alexis Palomo, 6-1, 6-2.
Winning for the Knights were Bhavini Patel, William Copeland and Natalie Gregorio in singles, and Sienna Suffredini/Stromfeld in mixed doubles. Suffredini/Stromfeld beat Devlin Zepeda/Brady Smith, 6-1, 6-4.
"We are a relatively young team playing with confidence, and we are getting stronger with each match," Clear Falls head coach Patrick Marrie said. "I am very proud of the performance (against Clear Creek)."
In the Chargers' win over Brazoswood, head coach Gregg Parker relied on several backups for clutch victories, including Lauren Jessel in girls singles and Grace Labuga/Noah Kluever in mixed doubles.
Jessel, moving up from the No. 6 slot, eased past Olivia Hinojosa in the top matchup, 8-5, while Labuga/Kluever prevailed against Hinojosa/Garcia, 6-1, 6-1.
"I didn't have my top two boys (Rishon Kamath and Heintje Unson) and switched out all my doubles girls for singles," Parker said.
Meantime, Dickinson head coach John Armstrong applauded the effort of his mixed doubles team, Alyia Cooper/John Hillenkamp, who battled their opposing Falcons to a 6-4, 6-1 finish.
District 18-5A schedule
Tuesday:
• Friendswood at Ball High.
• Manvel at Angleton.
• Texas City, bye.
District 24-6A schedule
Wednesday:
• Brazoswood at Clear Falls.
• Dickinson at Clear Springs.
• Clear Lake at Clear Brook.
• Clear Creek, bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.