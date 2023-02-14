A less-than-optimal start on both ends of the floor for the Dickinson Lady Gators put them behind early, and they weren’t able to put together a sustained run to flip their fortunes, as the Alief Hastings Lady Bears claimed a 57-48 win on Tuesday night’s Region III-6A bi-district girls basketball playoff game at Hightower High School.
“If we had played Dickinson basketball the whole game, we would’ve been fine, but the balls didn’t fall in our favor,” Lady Gators head coach Toya Peterson said.
Hastings’ junior standout Melinda Winston set the tone early with back-to-back 3-pointers, and before the Lady Gators knew it, they were in a 6-1 hole to start the game.
Winston, who scored 12 of her 16 total points in the pivotal opening period, knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Lady Bears a 14-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
“(Winston) did very well; she did what her coach asked her to do,” Peterson said.
Dickinson had a quick 4-0 burst on a steal and layup from Jazmin Hansley and a put-back basket from Jewel Brandley to even the score at 14-all 1:05 into the second frame, but Hastings answered with a 10-2 run ignited by another 3-pointer from Winston and capped by a lay-in by Abrielle Grissett off a turnover to reestablish control of the game.
Hastings led 29-25 at halftime, and with Winston playing with an apparent leg injury in the second half, sophomore post Amyah Weathersby stepped up to help the Lady Bears stay in front, scoring 17 of her game-best 22 points in the third and fourth quarters.
The Lady Gators did just enough in the first three quarters — be it freshman Kennedy Farrell’s five points off the bench in the first quarter, Hansley’s and-1 at the end of the second quarter, an and-1 from Danielle Porter in the middle of the third quarter or Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel’s 3-pointer at the end of the third frame — to stay in the game, but just couldn’t find enough of a spark to overcome Hastings.
“Once we start off slow, it’s hard to get back in a rhythm, and by the time we got into a rhythm, we just ran out of time,” Peterson said. “A few little free throws and a few little baskets, and we could’ve gotten over that hump.”
The Lady Bears effectively put the game on ice in the fourth quarter, with an and-1 from Weathersby giving them a game-high 56-42 lead with 1:50 remaining in the contest.
Leading Hastings were Weathersby (22 points, 19 rebounds), Winston (16 points, nine rebounds), Grissett (eight points) and Ameenat Adisa (eight rebounds, two points).
A balanced Dickinson scoring output was led by Hansley (10 points, four blocks) and Ciara Williams (eight points, nine rebounds). Lymuel, Farrell and Porter each kicked in seven points. Rounding out the Lady Gators’ scoring was Brandley (six points, seven rebounds) and Tariyah Ford (three points, six rebounds).
The Lady Bears out-rebounded Dickinson 48-32 and had more opportunities at the free throw line, finishing 18-for-30 compared to 10 of 18 shooting for the Lady Gators.
The runners-up of District 24-6A, Dickinson graduates five seniors — Lymuel, Porter, Brandley, Tiffany Nguyen and Tresa Powell — from its 2022-23 team.
“They’ll be greatly missed; we had some hard workers,” Peterson said.
But, the first-year Lady Gators head coach sees a bright future for the program with a solid group of key returners for next season.
“The kids really bought in, and this is just going to make us hungrier, so be looking for us next year,” Peterson said.
