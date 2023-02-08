DICKINSON
An emotionally spent Jason Wilson emerged from his Dickinson locker room, and the head coach uttered one simple sentence.
“We survived the lion’s mouth,” he said after his Gators were pushed to the limit by playoff-chasing Clear Brook in a 57-54 victory on Wednesday night. “We’re just fortunate to win.”
Down two starters, the Wolverines, who are battling Clear Lake for the fourth postseason in District 24-6A, erased two double-digit deficits and later had a shot at a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.
“We know we can play better,” said Wilson, whose club won for the ninth time in the last ten starts. “We get better; we grow from situations like that where we work through a night like this.”
After forging leads of 18-6 and 36-26 earlier in the contest, Dickinson entered the fourth quarter up 43-38 before Clear Brook tied the game on a Logan Sariga 3-pointer and two free throws by Broderick Jackson Jr. in the opening 90 seconds.
Consecutive buckets by Zyon Little and Qasim Boyd gave the Gators a 47-43 advantage, and Dickinson then hit 12 of 14 free throws in the final five minutes and hung on without hitting a field goal for the remainder of the game.
Boyd led the Gators, who improved to 9-2 in an intense 24-6A race, with 21 points, while Little added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Dickinson goes for a district title on Saturday when it returns home to play Clear Springs, another 24-6A playoff lock.
Clear Brook dropped to 5-5 in the district standings but has two league games remaining to try to earn a playoff spot — Saturday at Clear Falls and Wednesday at home with Brazoswood.
Devin Bracey topped the Wolverines with 13 points and had a clean, open 3-pointer bounce off the rim with two seconds left. Sariga finished with 11 points.
Ja’michael Young, the team’s second-leading scorer, added nine points but didn’t play in the second half after injuring a hand. Tristan Lisbony and Jackson Jr. also scored nine points for Clear Brook.
“Our kids played their hearts out and did an incredible job competing in that game,’’ said Nathan Janak, Clear Brook’s head coach. “We got a clean look at it, and it was just a little long. That goes, we’re still playing.”
