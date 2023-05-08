DICKINSON
Speed and explosiveness will be the name of the game for the Dickinson Gators athletes who’ll be making their way to the Class 6A Track & Field State Meet this weekend.
Headlining the Gators’ contingent will be senior Marquis Johnson, who impressively qualified for state in three different events: the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.
At regionals, Johnson won the long jump with a state-best mark of 24 feet, 8 inches, finished just 0.01 seconds out of first place with a time of 10.29 seconds in the 100-meter dash and blistered the competition with a regional gold in the 200-meter dash at 20.95 seconds — a full 0.32 seconds faster than the runner-up.
Johnson, a Missouri football commit, has prior experience at state competing in the long jump, but this will be his first foray into the running events on the big stage. The sprints will feature a wealth of competition but don’t expect Johnson to shy away from the challenge.
“It’s going to be a lot of competition, but I have a chance to really show out,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Also claiming two gold medals at regionals to qualify for state in both events were Dickinson’s girls 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams consisting of senior starter Jada Lee (a Purdue track commit), senior second leg Kayden Henry (a Texas softball commit), sophomore third leg Anaya Jones and freshman anchor Jalyn Green.
“I’m looking forward to redeeming myself from last year, winning a title for my team, and showing the school how hard we worked this year,” said Lee, who had a ninth-place finish in the 100-meter dash last season at state.
Of the state 4x200-meter relay qualifiers, the Lady Gators’ time of 1:37.22 at the deep Region III-6A meet was the fastest among the state field. The 4x100-meter relay field at state will be somewhat tougher for the team that won regionals with a time of 46.54 seconds, but their unflappable team chemistry will help them enter the event with confidence, the group said.
“It was really heated at regionals; there were a lot of unexpected things,” Green said. “One of the teams we had been battling against the most, they dropped the baton, but we did good.”
Henry also will compete at state in the 200-meter dash after earning a wild card berth following her third-place time of 23.88 seconds at regionals.
“It’s just a really big deal to be there and compete at that level,” Henry said.
Dickinson’s state-bound athletes are scheduled to compete Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. Field events start at 9 a.m., while the running events commence at 5 p.m.
