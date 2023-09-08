PASADENA
For a high school football team that only had six snaps from center in the first quarter, they did all right on the scoreboard.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:20 am
PASADENA
For a high school football team that only had six snaps from center in the first quarter, they did all right on the scoreboard.
Dickinson scored 28 third-quarter points, 14 of them directly off Dobie miscues, sparking the Gators to a 49-7 non-district win over the Longhorns at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The victory upped Dickinson’s winning streak on Dobie to nine straight, a streak that began in 1981 when the Gators ousted the Longhorns with a triumph in the bi-district round of the state playoffs. Dobie’s last victories over the Gators came in the 1978 and 1979 seasons.
For Dickinson head coach John Snelson, it was a sweet homecoming. He, as well as his family, were inducted into the Pasadena ISD Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
“Dobie’s well-coached. They’ve got talented kids. I’m not taking anything away from them. We came out a little bit flat, and Dobie capitalized. We just had to rev it up. I’m proud of our kids for not panicking, not getting tight. We stayed the course, and they trusted their teammates. We’ve got big-time athletes. We’ve got to let them make some plays,” Snelson said.
Dickinson had nothing to show for its opening two possessions except a fake punt try that went awry and an interception in the end zone. But then the team bridged the two halves with six straight possessions that ended with touchdowns.
Quarterback John “Deuce” Soloman ran for a tying touchdown and threw for a 30-yard pass that found paydirt to Mason Peterson.
“Deuce is a great football player. Deuce is our leader. He did a really good job of keeping his composure when things weren’t going our way for us. Offensive line came on and we kept going fast,” Snelson said.
Then came the tidal wave of points. Soloman scooted for a 52-yard touchdown run. Special teams man J’Quan Hennigan caught a fly ball in “center field,” in other words a poor Dobie punt, and scored, before Soloman hit Jeremiah Scoby with a 33-yard TD pass.
The onslaught ended with a Leonard Brown 75-yard run, setting up a short Soloman TD run, his third of the night.
Placekicker Chance Gage scored seven points on 7 of 7 PATs. Diego Sanchez returned an interception for six, but it was called because of a penalty.
Dickinson ends non-district next week by opposing Klein Oak.
Join us on an unscripted adventure as we explore the history of the Galveston jetties, crucial for the region's economic growth from the 1800s to today.
