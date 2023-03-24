DICKINSON
In any sport, there are programs so good that they don’t rebuild — they reload.
That’s certainly the case with the Dickinson Gators powerlifting program, which has sent at least one competitor to the state championships every year since 2006. And, this year, the Gators contingent is much more than just one, as six athletes are set to lift at the boys state meet Saturday in Abilene.
“They’re a hard working group, and they’re outstanding characteristically,” Dickinson head powerlifting coach Earl Ricicar said, adding that support from Dickinson ISD administration has been key to the program’s continued success. “Overall, we’ve had a very good year.”
Making the cut for state through their performances at the regional meet, which Dickinson hosted March 4, for the Gators are Aaron Arratia, Aiden Arredondo, Cace Jones, Emilio Martinez, Jay Reroma and Jonathan Sagastizado.
Arredondo, Jones and Sagastizado have competed at the state meet previously, while Arratia, Martinez and Reroma will be making their first trips to the big event. As a whole, Dickinson’s boys powerlifting team placed second as a team at regionals.”
“There’s a lot competition there, and a lot of energy,” Sagastizado said about the state meet.
“I was highly motivated to go back there because I enjoyed the experience from last year, and I wanted to go back an experience it again this year,” Arredondo added.
At regionals, competing in the 148-pound weight class, Arratia finished second place with best lifts of 530 pounds in the squat, 260 pounds in the bench press and 510 pounds in the deadlift.
Arredondo had a second-place showing in the 165-pound weight class, topping out at 525 pounds in the squat, 335 pounds in the bench press and 500 pounds in the deadlift.
Jones took home second at regionals in the 181-pound weight class with lifts of 550 pounds in the squat, 285 pounds in the bench press and 570 pounds in the deadlift, and also competing in the deep 181-pound division was Sagastizado, who took fourth place by clearing 545, 295 and 525 in those respective lifts.
Also in a highly competitive division at 220 pounds, Reroma qualified for state after coming in tied for fourth place with lifts of 590 pounds in the squat, 335 pound in the bench press and 525 pounds in the deadlift.
Rounding out the state qualifiers was Martinez, who finished tied for second place in the 242-pound division at regionals with lifts of 630 pounds in the squat, 325 pounds in the bench press and 545 pounds in the deadlift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.