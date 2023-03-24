The Gators pushed visiting Pearland for much of Friday’s Region III-6A bi-district boys soccer match, but Dickinson ultimately had no answers for Yousef Elnokali — Elnokali racked up a hat trick on the Gators as the Oilers overcame a slow start to defeat Dickinson 4-2, ending the Gators season at 14-6-4.
“I told my guys he’s got a great turning shot,” said Dickinson coach Daniel Edinburgh of Elnokali, whose goal in the eighth minute of the second half gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.
Dickinson was unable to resume their first half attack offensively, failing to take advantage of the few chances the Pearland defense offered.
“They made adjustments, and we were trying to counter anticipating on some of their adjustments,” said Edinburgh. “Ultimately, it just wasn’t flowing.”
Two of Elnokali’s goals were from his turning shot, but it was a crushing rocket in the 23rd minute of the second half that proved to be the backbreaking score that doomed Dickinson, which was unable to find the offensive pressure they were able to apply on Pearland in the first 40 minutes of the match.
The Gators attacked from the outside and were finally rewarded when Jesus OIivares found the net off a rebound to give Dickinson a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute of the opening half. The lead did not last long as Skyler Krchnak’s header tied the score at 1-1 in the 25th minute.
Olivares did not allow the tie to last for long as the Dickinson junior scored in the 27th minute to give the Gators a 2-1 lead before Elnokali’s first goal of the evening knotted matters at 2-2 in the 31st minute.
The Gators will have the bulk of their team returning for the 2024 season, including Olivares. Dickinson had just five seniors on the roster on Friday.
