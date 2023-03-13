DICKINSON
Ace Kadence Williams tossed a complete-game shutout and knocked in a run to boot, as the Dickinson Lady Gators picked up a major 2-0 win over District 24-6A favorite Brazoswood at home Monday afternoon.
“I knew if we got one or two runs that we could pull out a win today,” said Dickinson head softball coach Jackie Molenaar, whose Lady Gators improved to 3-0 in district while dropping Brazoswood to 3-1. “This will give us a lot of confidence going through the rest of district.”
The game was expected to be a pitchers duel between Williams and Lady Buccaneers hurler Peyton Tanner, and it certainly lived up to that billing.
Williams picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks. It was a tough-luck loss for Tanner, who gave up the game’s only runs in the bottom of the first inning, but finished the game allowing just three hits and two runs over six innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
“I knew going out there that my team was going to have my back,” Williams said. “(The defense) gives me the confidence to throw the pitches I want to throw and I don’t have to get everyone out on myself. It gives me confidence knowing that my team is there.”
Kayden Henry led off the bottom of the first for the Lady Gators with a single lined up the middle, and eventually made her way to third base on a pair of stolen bases. After a strikeout, Sammie Paukert and Williams raked back-to-back RBI doubles to deep center field for the early 2-0 lead.
“It was very important because she gets better as the game goes on, and it gives us more confidence on the field because we knew we could make a little mistake and still come back from it,” Williams said about the early runs.
Tanner retired the next five Dickinson batters in order, striking out four, before the Lady Gators mounted their only other scoring threat in the bottom of the third.
An off-target throw on a Henry bunt saw her reach base to start the inning, and a sacrifice bunt and stolen base got her to third. With two outs, Williams walked and courtesy runner Seally David trotted to second on a fielder’s indifference, but a soft liner to first — the first of the final 10 Lady Gators to be retired in order — ended the frame.
Brazoswood left six runners on base in the game, including three in scoring position.
Dickinson has the rest of the spring break week off, and returns to the field for a 6:30 p.m. game March 21 at Clear Lake.
