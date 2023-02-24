Dickinson had not even worked up a good sweat and its season had ended.
Just like that.
The Gators, facing No. 2-rated Beaumont United, were thumped hard in the opening minutes and never recovered while absorbing a 87-63 Region III-6A area round boys basketball loss Friday night at a jam-packed Dayton High School gym.
The contest was far from over before it started, but once it started, it was over quickly.
“This type of season, this caliber of team, it’s all about the start,’’ said Jason Wilson, Dickinson’s head coach, after the Timberwolves rattled off 11 straight points in the opening 2:30 of the game en route to their 31st consecutive victory.
“When you put yourself in a hole like that early, it’s kind of hard to climb out,” said Wilson, whose club ended at 25-10. “It took a bit for our guys to settle in, but the damage was done early.’’
United, last year’s UIL Class 5A state champs, ran the floor, filled the lanes and pounded the backboards for 30 of their field goals on dunks, layups and put-backs. In the opening quarter alone, the Timberwolves were an eye-popping 12 of 13 from the floor.
The Gators, who had three missed shots and three turnovers in their opening six possessions, found themselves down 27-9 after one period and 56-24 by halftime.
It was not until late in the third quarter before Dickinson could manage back-to-back buckets when it fashioned a 10-0 run on 3-pointer and another jumper by Zyon Little and a long 3 and a lay-in by Qasim Boyd, which cut a 70-40 deficit to 70-50.
Little, a senior, led the Gators with 23 points, Boyd added 19 and David Chong 11. Kayde Dotson scored 22 points for United, topping a group of five double-digit scorers. Trealyn Porchia scored 16 — all in the first half — while Clarence Paula, Daniel Williams and Wesley Yates added 10 points apiece.
“With the inexperience we did have, with just three returning lettermen, it took a minute to get settled in,” said Wilson. “But with a team like that, there isn’t any settling in.”
With a good chunk of its roster set to come back next year, Wilson is banking on the experience to jumpstart his young club.
“In this type of situation with a lot of underclassmen in the heavy rotation,” he said, “we will definitely grow and be back in this spot next year.’’
