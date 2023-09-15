Klein Oak wide receiver Justin Hart, left, is congratulated by teammate Conner Cooper after his touchdown reception in the second quarter against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Dickinson defensive lineman Ja’Marcus Anderson celebrates his sack on Klein Oak quarterback Lucas Sheerhorn during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson’s Emery Allen goes airborne over Klein Oak’s Andre Dangerfield on a catch and run for first down yardage during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Klein Oak wide receiver Justin Hart hauls in touchdown reception during the second quarter against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Klein Oak wide receiver Justin Hart, left, is congratulated by teammate Conner Cooper after his touchdown reception in the second quarter against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson running back Leonard Browne signals first down after a run for huge yardage during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson’s John Solomon dashes into the end zone for a score during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Klein Oak Panthers take the field against Dickinson at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Klein Oak ball carrier Jacob Everson is hit by Dickinson linebacker Jontue Fears during the first quarter at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson running back Leonard Browne breaks away from Klein Oak defenders on a run during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson’s John Solomon chases a high snap during the second quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson’s John Solomon throws during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson running back Leonard Browne celebrates in the end zone after scoring during the first quarter against Klein Oak at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
Dickinson prepared for its district football campaign by feasting on a host of Klein Oak mistakes Friday night, rolling to a 37-8 win at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
Whether it was because of the Friday afternoon storms delaying kickoff by 45 minutes, snafus seemed to plague both teams.
But, when it was all said and done, the Gators had handed Klein Oak its first defeat against two wins, while the Gators have plenty of momentum going into district as they won their third straight.
Senior running back Leonard Browne and quarterback John Solomon combined for nearly 150 first-half yards, as well as two touchdowns.
Browne scored on a 3-yard run and Solomon found pay dirt from 9 yards out in staking the team to a 17-8 halftime lead, an advantage that was never threatened the rest of the way thanks to nice defensive pressure on quarterback Lucas Sheerhorn, who rarely had sufficient time in the pocket to get much done.
Browne’s best run was a 39-yarder that set up Solomon’s score.
Kicker Chance Gage was strong again, connecting on three field goals, two for 27 and one for 40 yards that created the final score.
The passing attack saw Jeremiah Scoby and Kalum Yoakum collect touchdown passes in the second half. One came from Solomon and the other from Joshua Arthur in the fourth quarter.
