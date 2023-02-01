DICKINSON
A handful of Dickinson jabs softened up Clear Lake, but was not until the fourth quarter until the Gators could deliver a knockout blow.
After the Falcons hit the first bucket of the last period to cut its deficit to eight points, Dickinson countered with a 16-0 run and pounded out a 64-46 victory on Wednesday night.
The win keeps the Gators, now 7-2, atop the tightly-grouped District 24-6A standings with just two regular season weeks left to play.
“They bring the best out of us,” Dickinson head coach Jason Wilson said of Clear Lake. “I knew it was going to be a grind it out game because we know each other very well. It took some time to open it up.”
The Falcons, who dropped to 5-4 in the district, trailed by just four points (33-29) at halftime, but the Gators’ defense made it tough to get open looks.
Clear Lake struggled in the second half with 13 of their 24 turnovers, six missed throws in seven chances and by getting only 17 total field goal attempts.
When Ethan Landers hit a jumper seconds into the final period, the Falcons trailed by a 47-39 count.
Qasim Boyd then took over by ripping off 11 of Dickinson’s next 13 points in a quick-hit, two-minute stretch. The junior guard finished with 16 points, two behind Zyon Little, who led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
David Chong kicked in 11 points for the Gators (21-9 overall), who have won seven of their last eight starts.
“We come in trying to impose our will defensively,” Wilson said. “The game of basketball is made of runs. Everybody is going to make their run. You just hope that you make it at the right time.”
Jason Obert’s 17 points led Clear Lake, while Landers finished with 12 and Jerrick Guidry 11.
“It’s so hard when you physically don’t match up,” said Tommy Penders Jr., Clear Lake’s head coach. “We also were getting to the free throw line early in the second half, and we went 1-for-6 and those things can be deflating.”
Both teams return to the court 1 p.m. Saturday, as Dickinson goes to Clear Creek while Clear Lake faces a critical home test against Clear Falls.
