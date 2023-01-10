Dickinson is finding its groove and that could spell trouble for the rest of District 24-6A.
With a hawking, disruptive defense leading the way, the Lady Gators remained unbeaten in the district at 5-0 with a dominating 47-20 win over Clear Creek on Tuesday at Butler Gymnasium.
“We’re just Dickinson and we just played Dickinson basketball,” said Toya Peterson, the program’s first-year head coach. “My posts did very well, we were very poised, and our defense keeps us in a lot games.”
The Lady Gators, now 19-5 overall, can now set their sights on a battle of unbeaten district co-leaders when they play host to Clear Brook on Friday night.
In notching its 11th straight win overall, Dickinson forced 24 turnovers by Clear Creek, which shot 6 of 46 from the field, including 0-for-9 in the opening quarter.
“It was just one of those nights where our shots aren’t falling, and unfortunately, that’s happened in a couple of games,’’ said Travis Golden, the Wildcats’ head coach. “The last game we were able to come out of it in the fourth quarter and won the game.
“Tonight, it wasn’t the case. We’re just not making shots when we need to.”
Clear Creek managed to keep Dickinson off the offensive glass, but the Lady Gators dominated the backboards, especially in the second half, and held a 41-29 edge.
Danielle Porter and Ciara Williams knocked down 10 points apiece — all near the bucket or at the free throw line. Porter added 11 rebounds, Williams grabbed eight boards, while Jazmine Hansley led all scorers with 12 points.
Dickinson jumped out to a 8-0 lead four minutes in the game and pushed the margin to 24-9 by halftime with Porter putting in seven second-period points.
Williams then controlled the second half for the Lady Gators with nine of her 10 points and all of her rebounds as the Wildcats’ shooting woes continued.
Aniya Brannon topped Clear Creek (3-2 in district) with eight points while Rileigh Hairston added seven. The Wildcats travel to Clear Falls on Friday night.
“We’ve had a lot of change before I got here so they appreciate this and they like what we’re doing,” Peterson said of her team’s aggressive defense. “I appreciate all the girls for buying in and wanting to play hard.”
