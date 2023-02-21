In a Region III-6A bi-district playoff contest at Manvel High School on Tuesday, Dickinson point guard Qasim Boyd was in the kitchen early, serving up heartburn with 15 first-quarter points, including four 3-pointers, with a 64-36 entree to the Alief Taylor Lions to cruise into the second round of the UIL Class 6A boys state basketball playoffs.
Boyd hit from NBA range seconds into the game, drawing familiar “ahhs” from the crowd, and then dished an alley-oop to teammate Zyon Little for a quick 5-0 lead, and the Lions never recovered.
Boyd connected on another 3-pointer and seconds later forced a turnover, and found Vernon Glover for an easy deuce, then dropped another three, and the Gators were rolling, up 15-0.
After another Boyd three, Little stole the ball and slammed it home under the basket, and the Gators led 20-5 en route to a 25-11 first-quarter advantage.
Boyd scored 22 points in the first half alone, giving the Gators a 36-17 lead going into halftime and scored a game-high 26 points.
The Gators used their depth in the second half, with David Chong putting the pressure on the Lions midway through the third quarter, collecting a steal for an easy layup and putting Dickinson up by 25 points, 46-21, at the time.
Little used his freakish athleticism to put the exclamation point on the game in the fourth quarter with a highlight-reel rejection in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Later in the quarter, Little drove through the lane and threw down a nasty tomahawk dunk to the delight of the Dickinson faithful, putting the Gators up 54-27 for their largest lead at the time.
Reserve Jayden Cintron saw action late after coach Jason Wilson emptied his bench, hitting a 3-pointer from the wing for a 61-33 lead.
Little finished the game with 12 points, and Chong had 10 points.
Dickinson advances to play nationally-ranked Beaumont United, which posted an undefeated district schedule en route to a 30-1 overall record.
