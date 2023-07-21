Dickinson athletic director and head football coach John Snelson, left, looks over his realignment packet with a member of his staff at the UIL realignment meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in the McKinney Conference Center in Houston.
Dickinson athletic director and head football coach John Snelson, left, looks over his realignment packet with a member of his staff at the UIL realignment meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in the McKinney Conference Center in Houston.
Justin Rex/for The Daily News
Dickinson Gators head football coach John Snelson applauds a play during practice at Sam Vitanza Stadium on Aug. 17, 2021.
For many Galveston County coaches, the past week marked the yearly whirlwind known as the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Coaching School and Convention, but for one in particular, this year’s event was especially one to remember.
Held this year at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center with more than 16,000 attendees from across the state, the THSCA’s 91st annual convention’s third and final day Tuesday culminated in the organization naming its president-elect. Receiving that honor was Dickinson athletic director and head football coach John Snelson.
“It’s just very humbling and makes me proud,” Snelson said.
As the THSCA’s next leader, Snelson will help guide an organization with more than 26,000 members, which makes the THSCA the largest coaches association of its kind in the world.
Among Snelson’s responsibilities will be leading the THSCA’s lobbying efforts with the state legislature, presiding over its two annual board of director meetings, as well as overseeing the organization’s numerous coaching education, certification, mentoring and charitable programs.
“I’m looking forward to looking into ways to improve how we’re already doing things, and I’m looking forward to serving our organization,” Snelson said. “It’s neat whenever you get to go to those board meetings because you see all the inner workings and all the work that actually goes into it.”
Snelson, who has been in the coaching profession for more than two decades and will be going into his 12th year as Dickinson’s AD/head football coach, said he is also looking forward advocating for coaches and athletic trainers from all over the state in his role as the THSCA’s next president.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.