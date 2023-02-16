Friendswood’s Mackenzie Moyer attempts to take the ball from Fulshear’s Ruke Ogbevire during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Mackenzie Moyer, center, goes up for a rebound in traffic during the first quarter of an area round playoff game against Fulshear at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Nadi’ya Shelby pushes the ball up the court against Fulshear’s Ese Ogbevire during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Fulshear’s Sophia Semmler steals the ball from Friendswood’s Victoria Elizondo during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s players watch from the bench during the third quarter of an area round playoff game against Fulshear at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Nadi’ya Shelby leaps to the hoop past Fulshear’s Jada Morgan during the second quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Fulshear’s Kinzie Searcy steals the ball from Friendswood’s Victoria Elizondo during the second quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Mackenzie Moyer attempts to take the ball from Fulshear’s Ruke Ogbevire during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Mackenzie Moyer, center, goes up for a rebound in traffic during the first quarter of an area round playoff game against Fulshear at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Helen Byrd pulls in a rebound during the second quarter of an area round playoff game against Fulshear at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Friendswood’s Nadi’ya Shelby pushes the ball up the court against Fulshear’s Ese Ogbevire during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Delmar Field House in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Using a discombobulating defense, strong rebounding, crisp ball movement and a big-time second-quarter scoring run, the Fulshear Lady Chargers ended the Friendswood Lady Mustangs’ 2022-23 campaign in the Region III-5A area round of the UIL girls basketball playoffs with a thorough 70-38 victory Thursday night at Delmar Fieldhouse.
“They were just so good and big and quick that it got our defense out of sync,” Friendswood head girls basketball coach Christian Thompson said.
“I’m proud of the girls for getting the second round. You have to step your game up when teams are bigger, stronger and faster while still stick with your game plan. But that’s just being a young team.”
The Lady Mustangs struggled to get anything going right out of the gate with nine turnovers and one made basket from Nadi’Ya Shelby in their first 10 possessions of the ballgame.
Despite a total of 14 first-quarter turnovers, Friendswood was still very much in the game when Helen Byrd’s 3-pointer to start the second quarter pulled the Lady Mustangs to a six-point deficit with the score at 15-9.
But, after that, the juggernaut Lady Chargers — the 14-0 District 20-5A champions who improved to a 30-5 overall record with Thursday’s win — really got rolling.
Fueled by multiple second-chance opportunities and Friendswood turnovers, Fulshear reeled off a massive 15-0 run led by five points from Kimora Lopez and another four from Ese Ogbevire, giving the Lady Chargers firm control of the contest.
Fulshear’s 30-9 lead following the key run increased to 40-16 by halftime, 58-30 at the end of the third quarter, and the Lady Chargers’ relentless play lasted until the final buzzer.
Friendswood finished with 32 turnovers in the game, while Fulshear had just 17, and the Lady Chargers out-rebounded the Lady Mustangs by a healthy 32-19 margin.
Leading the Lady Chargers onto the regional quarterfinals — where they’ll face the winner of Friday’s matchup between Richmond Randle and La Porte — were Ogbevire with 23 points, Lopez with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Jada Morgan with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Top performers for Friendswood were Byrd with 13 points and Shelby with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Lady Mustangs, which finished their season 20-15 overall and were tied for runner-up in District 18-5A with a 9-3 record, graduate three seniors from their roster — Katelin Coker, Averie Dean and team captain Victoria Elizondo.
“They were kind of the foundation since there were just three of them,” Thompson said of the seniors. “They showed the young ones the way.”
Next season should be a bright one with major expectations for Friendswood, though, as the majority of the roster returns next season.
“We want to be able to compete for a district championship, and we want to be here next year and be in the same situation but come out with a victory,” Thompson said. “Our goal next year will be to get to the regional tournament.”
