Clear Springs’ Miguel Duran, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an area round playoff game against Summer Creek at Veterans Memorial Parkway in League City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Summer Creek’s Jaden Mercado comes away with the ball past the tackle attempt of Clear Springs’ Albi Zyla during the first half of an area round playoff game at Veterans Memorial Parkway in League City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Xander Fraga goes up for a header in front of the Summer Creek goal during the second half of an area round playoff game at Veterans Memorial Parkway in League City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Kaleb Garcia gets tangled up with Summer Creek’s Narciso Ramirez during the first half of an area round playoff game at Veterans Memorial Parkway in League City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xander Fraga takes a shot against Summer Creek goalie Cullen Garza in League City on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xander Fraga celebrates his score during the second half of an area round playoff game against Summer Creek at Veterans Memorial Parkway in League City on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Humble Summer Creek ran into the Bermudez Triangle on Tuesday evening and watched their playoff hopes disappear in the process.
Clear Springs senior goalkeeper Sam Bermudez and the Chargers defense smothered the Bulldogs in a 2-0 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium that saw the Clear Springs boys’ soccer team advance past the Region III-6A area round for the first time in school history.
“We knew they would attack us,” Chargers coach Kenny Webb said. “I’m extremely proud of Sam and our back four. They did a great job. They’ve been solid.”
The effort of Bermudez and the Clear Springs defense resulted in the Chargers recording a clean sheet for a fourth straight match and 10th in their last 13 outings dating back to the start of District 24-6A play.
With the Bulldogs unable to break through, the Chargers didn’t need much offense to put the game away. Clear Springs scored the only goal it would need in the 19th minute of the first half when Miguel Duran alertly kicked the ball past Summer Creek goalkeeper Diego Civallero when the latter had the ball bobble out of his hands.
Clear Springs was opportunistic on their decisive goal in the ninth minute of the second half as Xander Franga rebounded a shot that bounced out of the net to give the Chargers a 2-0 lead.
“We scored two goals we normally don’t get,” Webb said. “We’ve had a problem in following up shots, but we were great at it tonight.”
The Chargers will play the winner of the Strake Jesuit-North Shore match, which was played late on Tuesday. A time, date and location has yet to be set.
