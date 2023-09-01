DEER PARK
It may be time for Clear Creek’s football program to go looking for a new non-district opponent other than Deer Park.
For the sixth consecutive season, the two programs tangled Friday night, but aside from a brief 7-7 tie, it was all Deer Park as the hosts crushed the Wildcats 48-14 at Clyde Abshier Stadium.
Deer Park broke the tie in convincing fashion as the team scored 21 second-quarter points and never looked back as they improved to 2-0 for the young season.
In these six consecutive seasons, Deer Park is nearly perfect, going 5-1. Clear Creek’s only win arrived during the 2020 COVID season, coming away with a 28-14 triumph. Deer Park has now outscored the Wildcats 217-145. The Deer have averaged 36 points per game in the six meetings, and that average only went up Friday.
Unfortunately, for the smattering of Wildcat fans at the game, they were witness to the most lopsided defeat of the six meetings.
Clear Creek’s highlights were two plays. In the first quarter, quarterback Bryson Drake connected for a 70-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Sereal, creating that 7-7 tie. Then, the first play of the second half had Donovan Coffman motor 86 yards, busting up the middle and displaying some nice quickness in finding the end zone.
But aside from that, mental and physical mistakes hindered head coach Dwayne Lane’s crew most of the night.
Deer Park features a nice blend of the run and pass every season, and that’s what got them that 28-7 halftime lead. Isaiah Gregoire finished a seven-play drive with a short scoring run. Then, came a 10-play drive that Terry Thompson finished with a short run to pay dirt.
Quarterback Landon Kielselhorst then found King Phillips for a lightning-strike pass of 70 yards, creating the 28-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the half.
When the Deer finished the game with 20 straight points, Clear Creek began thinking of what team would replace Deer Park on their schedule in 2024.
