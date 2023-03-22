For La Marque junior Kai Janice, powerlifting isn’t just a hobby or a sport — it’s become a daily grind and a part of life.
“If he could eat weights, he’d eat them,” La Marque head powerlifting coach Amber Rozier said. “He stays in the weight room, works hard and doesn’t complain. He’s an awesome kid to work with.”
Now, Janice will see all his hard work put to its toughest test yet as he has qualified to compete in the state powerlifting championships this week in Abilene, where Janice is scheduled to lift on Thursday.
“I’ve been motivated, working hard, staying in the weight room every day and trying my best to get stronger,” Janice said.
Competing in the 181-pound weight class, Janice finished with a silver medal at the regional meet held March 9 in Pearland after setting new personal records of 550 pounds in the squat lift, 365 pounds in the bench press and 525 pounds in the deadlift — with his bench press total setting a new regional record.
Janice’s cumulative weight lifted of 1,440 pounds was just 10 pounds fewer than 181-pound regional champion Beaux Cox of Huffman Hargrave.
“I’m proud of him, and I’m excited to see what he can do (at state),” Rozier said.
In his second season on the Cougars powerlifting team, Janice is headed to state for the first time, and he’ll bring with him a highly competitive attitude that could help push him over the competition.
“I just want to beat everybody else,” Janice said.
