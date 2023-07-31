With the high school volleyball season just around the corner, Galveston County’s four teams playing in the always competitive District 24-6A aim to maintain their high standards and goals in 2023.
Here’s a glance at each squad’s outlook for the upcoming season.
CLEAR SPRINGS
The Chargers (2022: 39-9 overall, 12-0 in district, reached fourth round of playoffs) enter the 2023 season with the expectation to repeat as District 24-6A champion, and, beyond that, have the goal to finally break through the regional tournament and make a trip to state.
“We have the mindset going in to not take anyone for granted in any of our district games because anyone can beat anyone on any given day,” Clear Springs head volleyball coach Shannon McClellen said.
Experience and team chemistry will be strong points for Clear Springs, which returns six solid starters from last season’s team. Headlining that group are senior hitter/setter Ashley Richardson (the defending Galveston County player of the year), senior setter Morgen Durgens, senior hitter Anzley Rinard and senior libero Abby Fuller.
“I think we’re going to have so much leadership on that court … that we should be able to be successful early on and then build off of that early-on success to get us past that regional semifinal game,” McClellen said.
Both Durgens and Richardson are four-year starters, meaning they’ve each been a part of the Chargers teams that have made it to the past three Region III-6A tournaments. All three of those years, though, Clear Springs’ run ended in the regional semifinals.
“Their big goal since their freshman year has been to push past the regional semifinals, and to get to state is our big end goal,” McClellen said.
CLEAR CREEK
Last season’s Wildcats (2022: 25-19 overall, 9-3 in district, reached first round of playoffs) got the program to the postseason for the 22nd consecutive year, but the way the 2022 campaign ended left a sour taste, and those players coming back have used that as motivation to make the 2023 season one to remember for the right reasons.
“It’s one thing if it bothers you as a coach, but it needs to bother the players, and it definitely has been a motivating factor for them,” said Clear Creek head volleyball coach Scott Simonds, whose Wildcats’ 2022 season ended on a three-match losing skid against a Clear Falls team they had beaten in the first half of district, a Manvel team they had defeated in their season opener and an Alvin team they topped at a midseason tournament.
“They’ve really put in the work this past spring and over the summer to try to have a better season this year,” Simonds added.
With the team embracing a nose-to-the-grindstone mentality, Clear Creek will have plenty of experience on the 2023 team with eight members of the roster getting significant playing time in 2022. Leading the returners are two-time all-district first-team hitter Olivia Jones and fellow first-teamer Melody Herrin at middle blocker.
Other full-time starters from 2022 coming back to the team in 2023 are setter McKinley Cole, middle blocker Ella Holder and Alison Figueroa, who is likely to take over at libero this year. Hitters Addie Hodges, Ellie Kemp and Laila Halloway Paulino also started at different points last season.
Newcomers to watch for the Wildcats include setter Camdyn Cole, defensive specialists Lillian Gray Skarvan, Preslee Sneed and Sofia Dhanji, middle blocker Elijah Ebow, and hitter Mia Eason.
“If we are on and everything goes right, we have a chance at winning the district this year,” Simonds said. “Springs is definitely going to be the favorite with everyone they have back, but I believe we can be in the fight.”
CLEAR FALLS
After a sort of trial by fire for players short on varsity experience — but who still willed the team to the playoffs — last season, the Knights (2022: 19-20 overall, 7-5 in district, reached first round of playoffs) will bring a much more seasoned group into 2023 with nine returning lettermen looking to keep the program moving forward in a positive direction.
“I’m hoping for a lot of growth this year and to keep progressing and keep building toward consistency and finding ways to score and just being smart,” Clear Falls head volleyball coach Alison Williams said.
The Knights’ core of leadership in 2023 will be formed by returning standouts in junior setter Brianna Dunn, senior middle blocker Averie Travy and senior libero Capri Strombach. Williams said the program has another wave of solid, young newcomers who are ready to step up, as well, and that the entire group has a great deal of trust in each other.
Without a dominant go-to hitter, Clear Falls’ keys to success will be relying on a team-conscience approach, making smart plays and having a scrappy, defensive mindset. Team chemistry is an intangible Williams feels the team will be strong at.
“They all get along with each other; I don’t foresee a lot of drama, Williams said. “They’re very task-oriented. They want to be successful. They want to prove that they’re getting better.”
DICKINSON
The Lady Gators (2022: 20-21 overall, 4-8 in district) have come achingly close in recent years to make the program’s first trip into the playoffs since 2008 with back-to-back fifth-place finishes in district the past two seasons, but this year head volleyball coach Kati Farias feels this year’s team has the right mix of players to finally break the extended postseason drought.
“This is a very special group,” Farias said. “They have a tremendous amount of work ethic. They’re great teammates to each other. They do whatever we ask of them. They’re just a really good, cohesive group. They have the experience, they have the talent, but the team bond and connection is what can put us over the hump.”
Among the Lady Gators’ foundation of leaders this season are team captain and all-district first-team senior libero Addison Stanley and a dominant hitter who topped 500 kills last season in Samantha Loyd. Add to that mix another six-rotation hitter in Caroline Boone, who returns from an ACL injury that caused her to miss her junior season a year ago.
Another player Farias points to as a great team leader is hitter Aaliyah Barnett, and other key returners for Dickinson include setter Keely Anderson and middle blocker Caryss Magliolo. Shoring up the defense behind Stanley will be experienced and versatile players in Kobie Rodriguez and Daryeon Allen.
Overall, Farias believes the team, which she said showed a lot of promise during offseason activities, has the confidence and long-term dedication to be a playoff contender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.