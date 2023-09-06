Defending champion Clear Springs headlines five locals entered in the 13th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic, which opens Friday at various sites throughout the county.
The Chargers drew the No. 1 seed in the Burnt Orange Division, with Friendswood grabbing No. 3 behind Alvin Shadow Creek.
Meanwhile, in the White Division, Ball High is seeded second behind last year’s runner-up, Fort Bend Austin.
“We have done well here often,” said Mustangs head coach David Cook, whose team is fresh off a 19-0 whitewashing of the Tors in the District 18-5A opener for both. “That creates a confidence in the team.”
Clear Springs drew Katy Taylor as its opening-round opponent in League City, starting at 2:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. semifinals against either Fort Bend Ridge Point or Pearland.
As for the Mustangs, they host Richmond George Ranch, with that survivor taking on either Shadow Creek or Pasadena Dobie in the other semifinal.
The White Division features three county participants in all. Joining Ball High are Dickinson and Texas City.
The Tors, a third-place finisher last year, received a default win over Baytown Lee and will play either No. 3-seeded Willis or Dickinson. At the same time, the Stings are hosting FBA.
“I like playing a lot, and the more we play, the better we seem to do later in the season after we get match tough,” Cook said.
Last year the Mustangs finished third overall, beating George Ranch in the bronze-medal match, 16-3.
“Being part of the Ike tournament stirs up positive emotions, and our team seems to respond to that,” Cook added.
Against Ball High, Friendswood shrugged off a “very gritty and competitive” Tors lineup, Cook said.
“We may have won all 19 matches, but we had to struggle for most of them,” he said. “I thought it was a good contest for both teams.”
The Mustangs were in command from the start, sweeping the seven doubles, including 8-0 shutouts by the top boys and girls tandems, Michael Lanni/Yan Terekhin and Bella Benson/Audrey Tang.
Adding to Friendswood’s doubles win total was its mixed pair of Jacy Mackenzie/Doni Vesho.
In the singles, all but one of the 12 matches were straight-set decisions, the lone three-setter coming in the No. 5 boys matchup, where the Mustangs’ Emerson Houghton rallied past Nam Ngo, 6-7 (7-5), 6-0, 10-5.
Terekhin and Tang were both impressive in the top singles slots, as well, allowing just two games each in their respective wins. Terekhin beat Rishi Gandhi, 6-1, 6-1, and Tang shut down Claire Jobe, 6-0, 6-2.
Also winning in singles for Friendswood were Lanni, Thomas Arboleda, Jacob Smiley and Vesho on the boys’ side of the courts, and the girls’ Evia Rand, Benson, Erin Cumming, Neela Juarez and Aubrey Mirkovic.
THIRTEENTH ANNUAL REMEMBERING IKE TEAM TENNIS CLASSIC
Friday, 2:30 p.m.
First round
Burnt Orange Division
• Katy Taylor at Clear Springs.
• Fort Bend Ridge Point at Pearland.
• Richmond George Ranch at Friendswood.
• Alvin Shadow Creek at Pasadena Dobie.
White Division
• Fort Bend Austin at Texas City.
• Nederland vs. Copperas Cove at University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston).
