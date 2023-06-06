Red team , Clear Falls Noah Paulson (7) fields a Blue team for an out in the first inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Red team , Clear Springs Tyler Ryden (3) bats against the Blue team in the first inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Red team , Clear Springs Tyler Ryden (3) bats against the Blue team in the first inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Red team , Clear Falls Noah Paulson (7) hits a RBI double against the Blue team in the first inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Red team , Galveston Ball Josh Williams (2) cheers on his team against the Blue team in the first inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Red team , Clear Springs Tyler Ryden (3) plays first base against the Blue team in the second inning at the 6A Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association All Star Futures Game at Constellation Field on June 6, 2023 in Sugar Land.
Three Galveston County baseball players were among those playing Tuesday night in the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association’s Futures Game — which highlights the area’s top non-senior players expected to return to the high school diamond next season — at Constellation Field.
Locals on the Red Team roster — which defeated the Blue Team 11-4 — were Ball High sophomore center fielder Jonah Williams, Clear Falls junior third baseman Noah Paulson and Clear Springs junior pitcher Tyler Ryden.
Williams displayed his blazing speed to get a five-run top of the fifth inning started for his team when he lined a ball into the right field corner and raced around to third base for a leadoff triple. He then scored on an RBI sacrifice fly lofted to right field by Katy Seven Lakes’ Nathan Johnson, which knotted the score at 3-all.
Paulson helped jolt his team in the top of the second with a leadoff single zipped up the middle. After a double moved him to third, Paulson scored his team’s first run on a grounder, which trimmed an early deficit on the scoreboard to 2-1.
Paulson also worked a 10-pitch walk in the top of the fifth that preceded the RBI knock that scored Williams, and he managed to reach base in all three of his plate appearances by singling in the top of the eighth, eventually scoring on a two-run single from Brenham’s Drake Bentke in a four-run frame.
Ryden pitched the bottom of the third inning, during which he gave up a single, recorded two strikeouts and induced a fly-out, but mixups in the backstop on some tough pitches helped a run score for the Blue Team in the inning.
Ryden reached base on walks in both his at-bats — in the top of the fourth and seventh, respectively. He got into scoring position both times on the base paths, but was left stranded each time.
