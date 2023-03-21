LEAGUE CITY
Backed by a procession of timely hitting as well as some solid pitching, the Clear Falls Knights tallied an 8-1 road win over the Clear Springs Chargers on Tuesday night.
“It’s a fun district to play in,” said Clear Falls head baseball coach Eddie Youngblood, whose Knights improve to 2-1 in a tightly packed District 24-6A and drop Clear Springs to 1-2. “Every night, it’s going to be close. All seven teams are really good.”
Clear Falls’ first run came in a two-out rally in the top of the third when Matthew Novominsky and Noah Paulson drew consecutive walks to extend the inning before an RBI single from Max Williams gave the Knights a 1-0 lead.
Then, Clear Falls scored two runs in each of the next three frames to steadily boost its advantage to 7-0.
In the top of the fourth, it was starting pitcher Alec Beversdorf helping his own cause with a two-run double that drove in Jones Major (leadoff single) and courtesy runner Cam Roberson (running for Austin Rawls, who hit a one-out double) to put the Knights ahead 3-0.
Caden Barber clipped a two-out, two-run double in the top of the fifth to drive in Paulson (leadoff double) and pinch hitter Alex Kudler (reached on a fielder’s choice) for a 5-0 advantage.
In the top of the six, a run was scored on a passed ball before Williams lofted an RBI sacrifice fly to put Clear Falls in front 7-0.
The Chargers scored their lone run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single from Ashton Quintanilla, scoring courtesy of runner Hunter Howard (running for Andrew Fonte, who hit a leadoff single).
But Clear Springs, which equaled Clear Falls’ base hit total with nine, wasn’t without other scoring opportunities.
The Chargers stranded a runner at third base in the bottom of the second with no outs, left two runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the fourth, and saw a 1-6-3 double play sap the momentum from getting the first two batters on base in the bottom of the seventh.
“They got hits with guys on base, and when we had guys on base, we couldn’t get the hit,” Clear Springs head baseball coach Chris Floyd said. “We knew coming into it that it was going to be a battle and that we had to take advantage of opportunities, which we didn’t and they did. That’s what it boils down to.”
The Knights got the run back in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from Rawls, driving in Barber, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.
“Offensively, we’ve been doing some things better than we have been, specifically going to the opposite field,” Youngblood said. “High school kids love to pull the ball — not just our kids, but all programs. But we locked in, hit the ball the other way and had success with that, so hopefully that’ll continue.
Beversdorf tossed 5.2 innings with seven hits; one earned run, two walks and 10 strikeouts. Williams pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two hits and a walk to close it out.
“He’s a positive competitor; he’s not in your face or trying to show anybody up,” Youngblood said about Beversdorf. “He’s just playing his heart out, and it’s fun to watch.”
Just about every batter in the Knights’ lineup reached base safely, with top-hitting performances coming from Williams (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Rawls (2-for-4, RBI).
Having multi-hit games for the Chargers were Mason Garza (3-for-4), Drew Floyd (2-for-4) and Fonte (2-for-3).
The teams conclude their season series at 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls High School.
