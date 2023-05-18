Clutch defense, scoring bursts lift Barbers Hill over Friendswood By STEVEN THOMSON Correspondent May 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEER PARKBarbers Hill scored early and late and got an assist from its defense to secure an 8-2 win over Friendswood on Thursday at Jim Kethan Field.The Region III-5A quarterfinal series returns to Deer Park on Friday for a 7 p.m. second game.It was an overall frustrating night for Friendswood as it watched Barbers Hill put five runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning.The potent Mustang offense had plenty of chances to chip away at the deficit, putting runners on base in its first six at-bats.Friendswood touched Barbers Hill starting pitcher Ayden Mooring for seven hits and benefitted from four walks and a hit batter.The Eagle defense used double plays to defuse Mustang threats in the third and fifth innings.Drew Smith led off the Friendswood third with a double to left. Ayden Pearcy joined him on base by drawing a one-out walk.Boots Landry plated the first Mustangs run with a base hit before the Eagles turned a double play to end the frame.A walk to Smith and a single to left off the bat of Peyton Adams put the first two Friendswood hitters on to begin the fifth.Barbers Hill third baseman Jace Martinez robbed Pearcy of extra bases with a diving stop of a grounder up the line. Martinez managed to touch third base to secure a force out.Another Eagles twin killing ended the threat.Friendswood put together its best chance in the sixth.Collin Goolsby and Lane Vegas had hits and Kyle Lockhart drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Blake Encarnacion was hit by a pitch to bring in the second Mustang run.Brady Thompson relieved Mooring and struck out the next two batters.Friendswood ended the contest with eight runners left on base.Barbers Hill sent eight batters to the plate in a five-run first that featured a two-run home run from Thompson and a pair of Friendswood errors.The Eagles added three runs to their total in the eighth with four consecutive two-out hits from the bottom of their order.Friendswood pitcher Easton Tumis rebounded from the rough first inning by retiring 14 of the next 15 Barbers Hill batters before running into trouble again in the sixth. Locations Friendswood Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. 