Regardless of how the final bi-district seedings iron out, Clear Springs is ready for the softball postseason.
The Chargers, needing a win to have any chance at a No. 2 slot in District 24-6A, did not take any prisoners in pounding out a 12-2, six-inning victory over Clear Brook on Tuesday night.
With the win, Clear Springs wrapped up its regular season at 8-4 in district play and will await Friday’s game between Dickinson and Clear Brook — two playoff squads — to determine the second, third and fourth seeds.
Coach Jennifer Knight’s Chargers lashed the ball up and down the lineup, finishing with a whopping 18 hits while also taking advantage of seven Wolverine errors.
“I like that it was a true team win, that everybody did their job and nothing more and that’s all we wanted tonight,” said Knight, whose club improved to 21-8 overall.
Starting with Emma King’s four infield hits in the leadoff spot, Clear Springs stung the ball up and down the lineup and forced the action with aggressive baserunning.
The Chargers posted a quick run in the first inning and, with the aid of three Wolverine errors, added two more scores in the second. Clear Springs then plated a lone run in the third and fueled by Anna Soles’ two-run single, posted a three-run fourth for a 7-0 lead.
After Clear Brook closed the gap to 7-2 after five RBIs by Estrella Rowe and Ahiza Garcia, Clear Springs broke the game open in the top of the sixth as the Chargers turned five hits and two more errors into five runs.
Jalise Martinez lashed a two-run double in the sixth and finished with three hits and three RBIs for Clear Springs. Alana Strever and Emily Strever each had three hits while Bailey Boetjer and Soles added two singles apiece.
For Clear Brook, which dropped to 6-5 in district play, Lien Brister and Alyssa Terry logged two hits apiece.
“Some days you’ve got it, some days you don’t,” said Katy Cave, the Wolverines’ head coach, whose team battled Clear Springs in a 3-2 loss just four weeks ago. “We played them really close the last time. Our pitcher (Miranda Carroll) pitched a great game, she had no walks, but unfortunately, we didn’t play good defense behind her.”
For the Chargers, BethAnn Johnston scattered seven hits and registered eight strikeouts, including three straight punchouts in the sixth to close out the triumph.
“I love the way we’re playing right now,” Knight said. “We’ve taken some bumps along the way, but I’m super proud of how we’ve come together and been fighting all year.”
