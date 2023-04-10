HOUSTON
The enthusiasm was predictably lukewarm given a four-day gap between action, but Chris Floyd thinks his Clear Springs baseball squad handled the situation well.
Leading 14-8 Thursday when rain halted the Chargers’ game at Clear Lake, the visitors returned Monday and took care of business to complete a 15-9 victory in the resumption of the District 24-6A series.
“You hope that you forget about whatever happened before and show up like it’s new, with that kind of energy, but I don’t feel we showed up like that,” Floyd said. “We kind of showed up like, ‘Oh, we’ve got a six-run lead, and let’s just hold on to it.”
“The energy level Thursday was way higher.’’
On Monday, Clear Springs put one more run on the board as designated hitter Andrew Fonte ripped a solo home run to left field in the sixth, while the Falcons added a lone tally in the bottom of the sixth as Zachary Tuxhorn scored on an infield out by Nolan Klinger.
The Chargers, now 5-3 in 24-6A, finished with 15 total hits, including four on Monday. Mason Garza was red-hot with four singles, while Ryan Hernandez, Dax Massengale, Zach Moss and Fonte finished with two hits apiece.
“On Thursday, we were aggressive at the plate,” Floyd said. “When they threw strikes, we swung at them and hit them hard. We weren’t passive at all. And we were aggressive on the bases.
“Until it started getting sloppy, it was a clean game.”
For Clear Lake (2-4 in district), Tuxhorn, Truett Ross and Reese Rothermel each collected two hits.
Caden Wells was strong in a relief pitching role for Clear Springs as the tall right-hander scattered four hits over 4.1 innings of work.
“He’s been good for us in that role,” Floyd said. “During non-district, he had a start every weekend in the tournaments, and then he’s been our long relief guy in district. He went out and threw strikes.”
Both clubs jump right back into the 24-6A series play Tuesday as Clear Springs travels to Clear Creek while Clear Lake is home to Dickinson. On Friday, Clear Creek goes to Clear Springs while Clear Lake heads to Dickinson.
