Clear Springs defended its Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic Burnt Orange Division championship with an impressive 10-5 finals victory over No. 2-seeded Alvin Shadow Creek on Saturday.
The top-seeded Chargers even did so without their No. 1 boy player, Roshin Kamath, who had to sit out the match because of illness.
At the same time, Friendswood held true to its No. 3 seed with a 12-7 effort past No. 4 Fort Bend Ridge Point, last year’s White Division champion, in the Burnt Orange Division’s third-place matchup.
Meanwhile, taking the White Division was Fort Bend Austin, 14-5 victors over No. 3-seeded Willis, which earlier in the semifinals upset second-seeded Ball High, the eventual fourth-place finisher, 15-4.
“We enjoy playing Ike because it is a lot of matches in the two days,” said Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker, whose Chargers opened with a 13-6 quarterfinals victory against Katy Taylor.
Then, later in the semifinals, Clear Springs eased past Ridge Point, 16-3.
Against Shadow Creek, a rematch of last year’s championship match, the Chargers “won some key matches,” Parker said, including a hard-fought 8-5 mixed doubles by the makeshift team of Jordan Diggs/Heintje Unson.
Clear Springs also played clutch in the boys No. 2 doubles, where Connor Clement/Banks Litjen rallied from an 8-7 deficit for a 9-8 (7-4) comeback.
“(Clement/Litjen) played strong being down, 7-8, hitting big shots in pressure situations to even the score for a tiebreaker,” Parker said. “They continued with no signs of pressure to win the tiebreaker.
“Both are seniors who played junior varsity last year and beat a team who were stronger on paper than us.”
A clean sweep in the girls doubles led to a 5-2 advantage before Erica Jessel, Priyanka Kamath, Maddy Duong, Grace Labuga and Lauren Jessel completed the rout with five singles wins on the girls’ side of the court.
Jessel, Kamath and Duong each were 8-1 victors, Jessel downing Sanai LeSure in the top matchup.
“(Ike) shows some things we need to work on and help solidify our lineup,” Parker said. “Once again we were fortunate enough to win against a tough Shadow Creek team.”
In Friendswood’s third-place win over Ridge Point, the Mustangs padded a 4-3 doubles lead with eight singles wins.
“We had a few chances to lead the doubles by a wider margin but let a few opportunities get away from us,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
Earlier, in the semifinals, the Mustangs dropped a 10-7 outcome to Shadow Creek after opening with an 11-8 quarterfinals squeaker past Richmond George Ranch.
“I feel like we are improving with every match we play, but there is still a lot of work to do,” Cook said.
Over in the White Division, Ball High, Dickinson and Texas City finished fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively.
The Tors, playing a depleted lineup, fell victim to Willis (15-4) and Nederland (11-6).
“We are pretty familiar with Willis and Nederland since we’ve seen them a few times in the last couple of years,” Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher said. “They always have strong teams, and this year was no exception.”
Leading the Tors was Serenity Dawson in the No. 6 girls singles position, where she went 2-0 in the two losses.
“We are very proud how well our kids played, especially after having to play up as much as three lines because of absent teammates,” Fisher said.
As for the Gators, they won two straight against Baytown Lee (14-5) and Copperas Cove (13-6), the latter in the fifth-place match, after dropping a 15-4 first-rounder to Willis.
“In our win over Copperas Cove, we won four out of six final-set tiebreakers,” Dickinson head coach John Armstrong said. “It was a nailbiter that could have gone either way.”
Leading the Gators were Elysa Atkinson, who turned in a perfect 6-0 in their three matches, as well as five-time winner Alyia Cooper, and Aaron Bragg and Haylee Davidson with four wins apiece.
The 13th annual Ike Classic was co-hosted by Pasadena Dobie and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department.
FINAL RESULTS
Burnt Orange Division:
• 1st place — Clear Springs 10, Alvin Shadow Creek 5.
• 3rd place — Friendswood 12, Fort Bend Ridge Point 7.
• 5th place — Richmond George Ranch 11, Pearland 8.
• 7th place — Pasadena Dobie 19, Katy Taylor 0 (default).
White Division:
• 1st place — Fort Bend Austin 15, Willis 4.
• 3rd place — Nederland 11, Ball High 6.
• 5th place — Dickinson 13, Copperas Cove 6.
• 7th place — Baytown Lee 12, Texas City 7.
OTHER RESULTS
• Clear Springs 13, Katy Taylor 6.
•Fort Bend Ridge Point 10, Pearland 9.
• Friendswood 11, Richmond George Ranch 8.
• Alvin Shadow Creek 17, Pasadena Dobie 2.
• Clear Springs 16, Fort Bend Ridge Point 3.
• Alvin Shadow Creek 10, Friendswood 7.
• Pearland 19, Katy Taylor 0 (default).
• Richmond George Ranch 19, Pasadena Dobie 0.
• Fort Bend Austin 19, Texas City 0.
• Nederland 14, Copperas Cove 5.
• Willis 14, Dickinson 5.
• Ball High 19, Baytown Lee 0 (default).
• Fort Bend Austin 14, Nederland 5.
• Willis 15, Ball High 4.
• Copperas Cove 11, Texas City 8.
• Dickinson 14, Baytown Lee 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.