Clear Springs’ Mason Garza watches his game-winning hit during the seventh inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series against Alvin at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Drew Floyd, left, embraces teammate Ashton Quintanilla following the Chargers’ walk-off win over Alvin in the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Andrew Fonte beats the throw to first base against Alvin’s Peyton Kitchens during the fifth inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Chris Richnow, right, celebrates with teammate Ryan Hernandez after scoring during the sixth inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series against Alvin at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Connor Mondey reacts after an out during the seventh inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series against Alvin at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Patience and persistence paid off for Clear Springs.
Down 3-1 after five innings and having trouble generating offense against Alvin ace Cooper Willams, the Chargers found lightning in a bottle late to knock off the Yellowjackets 4-3 in a Region III-6A bi-district baseball opener Thursday night.
Clear Springs got back-to-back RBI doubles by Zach Moss and Ryan Hernandez to tie the game at 3-3 after six innings, and Mason Garza drove home the game-winner with a single off the left-field wall in the seventh for a turnaround game-winner.
“It’s a funny game. I don’t know,” said an almost speechless Chris Floyd, the Clear Springs head coach. “Cooper’s a good pitcher. He’s going to (Texas) A&M for a reason. Our goal was just not to strike out very much. I mean he struck out 16 last week.
“Dax (Massengale) kind of got us started … then Cooper kind of settled in. And we said, 'golly, he’s going to go all seven, maybe nine by the time it’s all said and done because his pitch count was so low.'’’
Massengale’s second-inning home run gave the Chargers an early 1-0 edge, but Alvin came right back as Easton Winfield cracked a two-run homer in the third while Boston Lee added a long solo shot in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
But A.J. Ryan, the Chargers’ starter, kept his teammates in the game by striking out eight while allowing just one additional hit in six innings of work.
In the bottom of the sixth, Charger Chris Richnow was hit by a pitch with two out and then scored as Moss drove a double off the left-field wall. One batter later, Hernandez banged a pitch off the right-field wall to tie the game to make it 3-3.
After relief pitcher Connor Monday got out of a two-on, no-out jam in the top of the seventh, Tyler Ryden led off the bottom half with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball after Drew Floyd whiffed on two bunt chances.
With two strikes, Floyd lofted a long fly ball out to right as Ryden tagged and raced to third.
Then, with the Alvin infield drawn in and the outfield playing shallow, Garza stepped up and banged a hit off the left field wall as Clear Springs grabbed Game 1 of the best-of-3 series.
Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Alvin.
“Our kids battled,” Floyd said. “It’s baseball, but tomorrow’s a new day. It definitely kind of gives us that momentum feel, so the goal is now to bring us back down. We’re just going to try to get back level and an even keel again and go over there and play a solid game.”
