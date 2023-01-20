LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers mounted an impressive and exciting fourth-quarter comeback to leave Clear Falls High School on Friday night with a 45-44 win over their crosstown rival Knights.
“I hope this gives us a whole lot of confidence, knowing we can beat these teams in the second round of district if we can keep doing what we’ve been doing so far,” said Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield, whose team’s lone district losses were a pair of tight games with Clear Brook and Dickinson.
Down 40-25 heading into the final frame, Alec Belter ignited a Clear Springs run, scoring all seven unanswered points himself, to start the fourth quarter and get the game to within single digits at 40-32.
The Knights pushed their lead back to 44-32 on a drive to the hoop from Orlando Horton Jr. at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter, but after that, the Chargers locked down with traps on defense to end the game on a stunning 13-0 run.
Following a bucket in the paint from David Emelife, a Belter made 3-pointer and a pair of free throws each from Belter and Jeremy Hinojosa, Romulus Caroselli’s lone basket of the game came at an ideal time for Clear Springs, as his corner 3-pointer tied the game at 44-all with 2:53 left to play.
One final defensive stand saw Ricky Young emerge with the ball after a scramble, and he was fouled on his attempted game-winning shot with 1 second left. Tension escalated when Young missed the first free-throw attempt, but he knocked down the followup for the go-ahead point, and a half-court heave from Clear Falls wasn’t on target as the buzzer sounded.
“We had to limit shots of their key player,” Hairfield said of his team’s adjustments. “We had to be stronger with the basketball; we kept giving it away a lot of times, especially in the first half, and in the fourth quarter, we didn’t allow that to happen as much. We got some offensive rebounds and gave ourselves a chance by getting shots.”
The Chargers started strong with a 10-3 lead in the first quarter, but the offense went into hibernation for a 9:09-long stretch of the game, as the Knights rattled off 18 unanswered points for a solid 21-10 lead at the 2:08 mark of the second quarter.
The Knights took a 26-16 advantage into the halftime intermission, and then expanded that lead before Clear Springs’ remarkable rally.
“I’m hoping that the boys will be resilient like they have been for the two years that I’ve been here,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said about moving past the loss.
Leading the Chargers were Belter with 19 points and Emelife with 11 points. Marco Assirifix was the team’s leading rebounder with seven boards.
Top performers for the Knights were Horton (13 points), Corey Kelly (nine points, six rebounds) and Javon Murray (seven points, five rebounds).
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Wednesday to start the second half of district play with Clear Springs (4-2 in District 24-6A) hosting Brazoswood, and Clear Falls (4-2) making a short trip to Dickinson (5-1) for a big-time rematch.
