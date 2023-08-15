From left, Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, Hannah Renfro and Myah Griggs lunge for a return near the net during the first set against Katy Tompkins at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
From left, Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, Hannah Renfro and Myah Griggs lunge for a return near the net during the first set against Katy Tompkins at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, center, and her teammates react after a point during the first set against Katy Tompkins at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ashley Richardson, spikes the ball against Katy Tompkins’ Sydney Lynch during the first set at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Anzley Rinard, clips the net on a spike against Katy Tompkins’ Caelyn Dumas during the first set at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Summer Maurer returns a serve during the first set against Katy Tompkins at Clear Springs High School on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
The season is still very early and plenty of obstacles remain on the horizon, but Clear Springs managed to post an uplifting volleyball victory.
After a scuffling opening set loss to Katy Tompkins, the Chargers dug in, pulled it together and swept the next three sets for an 18-25, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24 win Tuesday night on Pam Crawford Court.
“We found a way to be successful, we found a way to win and that’s the important part,” said Shannon McClellen, Clear Springs’ head coach. “We cleaned up the serve receive after the first set and Julissa (Lamboy) came in and did a great job in the third and fourth sets.”
In the absence of senior Abby Fuller, the team’s libero and floor leader, McClellen needed a sum-of-the-parts team effort from her deep lineup as Clear Springs improved to 9-2.
“Not having Abby Fuller is hard. I think that it just took a little bit for us to settle in,” McClellen said. “I thought McKena (Rumbaugh) did a good job stepping in at libero and it was just a confidence builder.
“Abby does a lot for us. She takes a lot balls and people just had to figure out their new role with her not being on the court. And we figured it out.”
Tompkins, now 6-5, broke a 16-all first set by outscoring Clear Springs 9-3 down the stretch in the opening set. In the second set, the Chargers rallied from a 4-2 deficit to nail down five unanswered points for a 7-5 edge.
Later in the same set, behind a series of spike kills by Anzley Rinard, Clear Springs raced to a 20-13 advantage. But, a series of defensive mistakes opened the door for the Lady Falcons, who broke off an 8-1 run to knot the set at 21-21.
Ashley Richardson came up big down the stretch with two assists for Caylee Young and a well-timed touch shot to close out a 25-23 decision.
Clear Springs then dominated Tompkins in the third set as Lamboy, Rumbaugh, Richardson and Summer Maurer recorded service aces in a 25-12 win.
When Andrea Colcado and Richardson combined a hard double-block point at the net, Clear Springs led 15-12 in the fourth set, but for the remainder of the match, there was never more than a two-point lead by either squad.
Morgen Durgens, who recorded her 2,000th career assist in the match, then set up Richardson and Rinard for the match-winning points to break a 24-all fourth set. The Chargers will next play at Houston Stratford on Friday.
“I think we had to come out with more momentum in the second, third and fourth,” Rinard said. “They knocked us out of the playoffs last year and that was a rough loss, so we had to come out with more fire.
“We were playing next to new people, hitting off new people. We just made it work.”
