Clear Springs led a contingent of locals at the Pasadena Independent School District Franklin-Kramer Spring Varsity Tennis Tournament, winning three of the 10 individual events up for grabs in the Burnt Orange Division, including a clean sweep in the girls doubles.
The Chargers also placed runners-up in two other events.
“As a whole, we must have played well,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “I am proud of the way we played, especially with only one full practice this (past) week.”
The girls doubles championships were won by Maddy Duong/Merlova Johnson in the “A” division and Mackenzie Beall/Courtney Nguyen in the “B” division.
Both teams lived up to their No. 1 billings, Duong/Johnson beating Clear Brook in their final, 6-1, 6-3, and Beall/Nguyen prevailing over Katy No. 2 in theirs, 6-2, 6-1.
Each were four-time winners, Duong/Johnson collecting wins over Brazosport (8-1), Fort Bend Austin (8-4) and Katy Cinco Ranch in the semifinals (6-0, 6-1), and Beall/Nguyen doing likewise against Alief Elsik (8-0), Pasadena Dobie (8-0) and Katy No. 1 (7-5, 6-2).
Also walking away with gold medals was the “B” mixed doubles team of Grace Labuga/Arthur Esenaliev, as the two eased past Pasadena Dobie’s No. 2 Amalia Reyes/Pitou So in the final, 6-0, 6-1.
Earlier, Labuga/Esenaliev, seeded No. 2, beat Rosenberg Terry No. 2 and Pearland in the first two rounds by identical 8-2 scores, then Cinco Ranch in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-0.
The Chargers also shined in the “A” mixed doubles, where No. 2-seeded Zoe Male/Heintje Unson dropped a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 10-8 heartbreaker to Katy Tompkins’ No. 1-seeded Remi Dechans/Argun Kumar in the championship match.
Male/Unson cruised to the final, shutting out Katy, Angleton and Katy Taylor in order, the latter two by 6-0, 6-0 double-bagels.
Clear Springs also lost a close one to Tompkins in the boys’ “B” doubles final, where No. 2-seeded Tumur Esenaliev/Brian Machuca dropped a nailbiting 2-6, 6-2, 11-9 decision to the No. 1 seeds.
Esenaliev/Machuca started off with a 9-7 effort past Katy, then defeated Katy Taylor in the quarterfinals, 8-4, and Pearland in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2.
Friendswood took third in the event, as Tucker Jarvis/Tyler Kennedy turned away Pearland, 7-5, 6-3.
“We hope to use these results to push us into (this) week in our Battle of the Bay Tournament in Corpus Christi,” Parker said.
Meanwhile, Friendswood, which will play in Corpus Christi this weekend, as well, was a consolation runner-up in both the “A” and “B” mixed doubles, Sammi Gill/Doni Vesho and Hannah Brantley/Josh Stubblefield, respectively.
Ball High’s Rishi Gandhi also was a consolation finalist in the boys’ “A” singles, as was Clear Springs’ Kate Ferrer in the girls’ “B” singles.
The 46-team tournament was hosted by Pasadena Dobie, with Texas City and Dickinson competing in the “White Division.”
