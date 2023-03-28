Clear Springs could not get a break, and it could not force a break
With Atascocita rolling a bigger, stronger, faster lineup, the Chargers ended their girls’ soccer season with a 3-1 setback in a Region III-6A area round match Tuesday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
“It was a bad night,” said Craig Foster, Clear Springs’ head coach, after his club finished 14-10-2. “Just everywhere they deserved it. When we won the ball, we didn’t do anything with it.
“They won everything; the ball in the air, the 50-50s, Foster added. “They were faster, stronger. And when they won the ball, they could keep it and string passes together. As soon as we got ball, we’d pass the ball straight to them.”
Atascocita (12-10-4) scored on an Abby Friday goal midway into the first half in the 16th minute.
The Lady Eagles came out early in the second half, as Kate Kaiser scored to make it 2-0. But not to be outdone, the Chargers closed the gap quickly as Julie Vasquez dribbled 25 yards through defenders before launching a shot for a 2-1 deficit a minute later.
“I was hoping, but it was an unbelievable individual goal,” Foster said. “It was one play with the ball where we beat three or four defenders.”
Atascocita closed out with Kaiser scoring again off a great feed from Kiana Martinez in the 55th minute.
Clear Springs will graduate six seniors.
“I thought the girls did fantastically,’’ Foster said. “I’m just glad the seniors got to experience a playoff win.”
