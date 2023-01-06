When the dust settled, it was Clear Springs which muscled up for a grinding basketball victory.
Behind a big, early scoring run and clutch, late free throw shooting, the Chargers managed to hold off rival Clear Creek 44-30 in a District 24-6A struggle Friday night at Carlisle Gymnasium.
“I keep saying this over and over — my kids are very young, they’re learning, and every time they step on court and get in situations like this, it’s big for them,” said Chris Hairfield, Clear Springs’ head coach. “To have confidence, learn how to adjust, figure it out, and I hope they continue to grow game in and game out, and that’s what they’re doing right now.”
Clear Creek led 7-1 in the first three minutes as Nathaniel Lueking drilled a long 3-pointer and Kyler Lyon-Negron dropped in a bucket from the lane.
Then the bottom fell out of the Wildcats’ offense as the Chargers shot their way to a 19-2 burst and closed with a 20-9 halftime lead.
David Emelife, Jeremy Hinojosa and Alec Belter each knocked down 3s for Clear Springs, while Clear Creek missed all eight of its field goal attempts in a scoreless second period.
“We have been notoriously bad in the second quarter,’’ said Wes Bryan, Clear Creek’s head coach. “That’s about the third time this year that we haven’t scored in the second quarter. I don’t know what our problem is.”
Despite its offensive woes, Clear Creek chipped away, and after trailing 28-14 with 4:10 left in the third period, the ‘Cats fashioned a 14-3 run.
When Christian Umana hit a free throw with 2:54 to play, Clear Springs led by a 31-28 count. The Chargers then knocked down 10 of 13 free throws down the stretch to improve to 3-0 in the district, 16-6 overall.
In the final period, Clear Creek missed 7 of 9 free throws.
Emelife led Clear Springs with 18 points and 16 rebounds in a big performance around the bucket while Umana scored 11 for Clear Creek, which fell to 0-2 in the district, 10-14 overall.
Both schools return to league play on Tuesday as Clear Springs plays host to Clear Brook while Clear Creek travels to Dickinson.
“Clear Creek did a good job, came in a good game plan, they were very tough and physical the entire game and their kids fought hard,” Hairfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.