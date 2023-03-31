Clear Springs keeps living on the edge. But it’s still living.
The Chargers, for the most part, can thank Sam Bermudez for that.
Bermudez, the Clear Springs goalkeeper made two lunging saves in the penalty stage as it claimed a 4-2 victory over North Shore on Friday night at Galena Park ISD Stadium
For the second week in a row, the Chargers battled a playoff opponent to a scoreless deadlock through 80 regulation minutes and 20 overtime minutes, riding a stellar defense to advance the Region III-6A regional semifinal round, the deepest level ever for the program.
“I’m really proud because, defensively, we’ve been really strong, but our district (24-6A) is not really strong offensively,” said Kenny Webb, Clear Springs’ head coach. “So, everybody has kind of been poo-pooing us, but they played well.
“North Shore had the better of it in the second half and in the second half of overtime. We denied their shots, we denied them the goal, and Sam played outstanding.’’
In the penalty kick round, Myles Debondt, who also had an outstanding game on defense around the net, opened with a goal for a 1-0 Chargers lead as Bermudez knocked away the Mustangs’ first attempt.
Evan Lipsky and Alexandro Quintanilla then followed with Clear Springs goals as North Shore matched for a 3-2 Charger lead.
Xander Fraga then slid in another easy goal for Clear Springs goal as the Mustangs’ keeper dove wrong on three of four chances.
Bermudez then made a diving save on North Shore’s final attempt to seal the victory.
“He’s really good on penalty kicks,’ Webb said of Bermudez, a four-year starter in goal. “Once we got to penalty kicks, I thought, hey, this might be an advantage us.
“He’s done it so long. He has confidence, not cocky. He reads the guys pretty well.”
Bermudez said he merely settles into the right frame of mind for the penalty kick round.
“When you enter the mentality that you’re going into a PK, it’s important that you just zone everything out,” Bermudez said. “You’re not expected to make a single save. You go in thinking you’re going to do your very best.
“I can’t thank my defense enough. I know I made a couple of good saves, but these guys prevented the game from being so much more than it was.”
