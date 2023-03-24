It was the ultimate test of the survive and advance mantra.
Clear Springs pounded the net on Alief Taylor, but in the end it was a soft-touch penalty kick goal by Albi Zyla which gave the Chargers a thrilling 5-4 victory over Alief Taylor in a Region III-6A bi-district boys soccer match Friday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“Unbelievable,” Clear Springs head coach Kenny Webb said. “I felt like we were the better team, but they made some unbelievable saves. And it wasn’t just the keeper. It was guys just using their bodies to save them.”
“We had three or four chances at the end. I’m happy, I’m proud of my guys, but Taylor played a great game.”
Clear Springs advances to the area round with an 11-6-7 record, but the last one certainly was a struggle.
After missing a point-blank opportunity in the final 30 seconds of regulation, the two squads each had golden opportunities in the two 10-minutes overtime sessions to set up a penalty kick round.
In the opening five penalty chances, Evan Lipsky, Alexandro Quintanilla, Xander Fraga and Kaleb Garcia drove home goals as the Lions matched with four goals of their own.
In the sudden-death round, Nelson Rodriguez, Taylor’s goalkeeper, took his team’s first attempt, but hit the crossbar.
With Taylor teammate Jamir Guerrero coming into the net, Zyla, a sophomore, calmly stepped up for a shot. But instead of opting for a hard line drive, Zyla deked the Taylor keeper out of position and softly flipped in the game-winning goal.
“He does it a lot,” Webb said. “He’s a finesse guy. And you get lucky when they hit the crossbar. It’s just tough.”
