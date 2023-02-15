The struggle was real for Clear Lake, but so was the playoff spot it secured.
Behind the strong backcourt play of Erik Villarreal and steady play from Ethan Landers, the Falcons locked up a Region III-6A postseason berth with a grinding 55-50 victory over Clear Creek on Wednesday night at Carlisle Gym.
With the triumph, Clear Lake and Clear Springs, which lost 67-54 Tuesday night, each finished at 7-5 in District 24-6A play, tied for third place.
The Chargers earned the No. 3 playoff seed by way of a season sweep of the Falcons, who'll have a date with District 23-6A champs Pearland Dawson next week in the bi-district playoffs.
“We knew the Wes Bryan coached Clear Creek team was going to be a bear. They have been all year,” said Tommy Penders Jr., the Falcons’ head coach. “So, going on the road and winning is a great achievement, but making the playoffs after losing five starters from a 23-win season is quite an accomplishment.”
It wasn’t easy for Clear Lake.
Entering the fourth quarter with a 43-32 lead, the Wildcats fired right back as Evan Sanchez and Devin Nguyen drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the first two minutes to cut their deficit to 43-40.
Clear Creek had another possession down three but could not close the gap as Clear Lake’s Jerrick Guidry nailed a corner jumper, and Villarreal fired in a long 3-pointer to push the lead back to 48-40.
Kyler Lyon-Negron followed with a bucket and free throw to make it 48-43, but the Wildcats never drew closer than five points.
The Falcons (22-13) sealed their victory by dropping in 7 of 10 free throws in the final 2:19. Landers finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Villarreal connected for 15 points, while Guidry finished with 10.
For Clear Creek, which ended its season at 11-23, Christian Umana led the way with 17 points, while Nathan Lueking added 11.
Lyon-Negron is the lone graduate for the Wildcats, which struggled through a 1-11 campaign in 24-6A.
“A shot, a rebound here and there, a possession … just needed one more possession, one more stop,” said Wes Bryan, Clear Creek’s head coach. “We have to focus every day, day in and day out, to practice and have a more serious attitude going forward.
“I’ve got 11 guys that got varsity minutes coming back next year, but if we don’t put in the work in the offseason, it’s not going to matter. They have to toe the line."
