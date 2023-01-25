In the anticipated rematch of their thrilling District 24-6A opener a few weeks ago, the Clear Falls Knights used hot shooting to withstand the Dickinson Gators’ early storm and made key plays to close out the game for a 79-72 win Wednesday night at Dickinson High School, sweeping the teams’ season series.
The result puts Clear Falls, Dickinson and Clear Springs in a three-way tie for first place in 24-6A with identical 5-2 district records.
“Without this win, that probably would’ve knocked us out of first place contention, and these kids are trying to do everything they can to try to get a piece of that district title,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said. “We’re going to have to fight and claw at this, and just keep working every day.”
Dickinson jumped out to a 13-4 lead with a 3-pointer from David Chong, capping the Gators’ opening run. But, the Knights — who finished shooting 10-for-14 on 3-pointers, including making 6 of 9 in the first half — got the hot hand and tallied off eight unanswered points to climb back into the game, led by six points from Josh Moore.
“When we shoot the ball, well, I feel like we can beat anybody in our region; it’s just that we have to do that consistently,” Shelton said. “I wish I had a crystal ball to know when that’ll happen, but I’m glad that it happened tonight.”
The teams traded one-point leads toward the end of an action-packed opening period before Orlando Horton Jr. nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Clear Falls a 20-18 edge heading into the second quarter.
Leading 26-25 at the 5:43 mark of the second quarter, the Knights compiled a key 7-0 run finished off by a 3-pointer from Prince Hegwood, and eventually took a 38-31 lead into the halftime break.
Dickinson did its best to keep the game close in the second half, but Clear Falls simply had a counterpunch for each Gators flurry. In what turned out to be their last gasp, the Gators trimmed the Knights’ lead to 59-57 at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter, but Moore once again came up big for Clear Falls with five of seven points in a 7-0 run to regain control of the contest.
“They shot the ball well from the outside; they made their free throws, and made the timely plays,” Dickinson head boys basketball coach Jason Wilson said. “They were better in stretches that hurt us. When we were ready to make our run or calm ourselves, they found a way to make the play they needed to make to keep us at bay.”
The second half, unlike the first, saw both teams pile up fouls with a total of 33 called, and the game slowed considerably in the fourth quarter — which alone saw a combined 18 fouls committed and 24-for-35 shooting at the free throw line. Clear Falls went 16 of 23 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Moore led the Knights with 27 points. Also in double digits for Clear Falls were Corey Kelly (14 points, six rebounds), Javon Murray (12 points), Horton (12 points) and Hegwood (11 points)
Top performers for the Gators were Qasim Boyd (22 points), Zyon Little (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Chong (14 points).
Both teams play Brazoswood in their respective next games. Clear Falls has a bye before hosting the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, while Dickinson makes the road trip to Clute for a 1 p.m. Saturday tip-off.
“We just have to continue to win out and hope for the best,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.