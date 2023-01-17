FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Falls won the hard way, and head coach Bryan Shelton more than appreciated his team’s toughness.
Down nine points with 5:30 to play in regulation, the Knights rallied down the stretch to force overtime and eventually pull away for a critical 82-75 victory at Clear Brook on Tuesday night.
“To be down nine, it just shows our kids have a resiliency. And the fact is, in this district you’re going to have to work every single night,” said Shelton, whose club improved to 4-1 in the competitive District 24-6A chase.
“My kids can see now that they have to stick together and weather the storm.’’
After a sluggish start, Clear Falls was able to ride standout guard Orlando Horton Jr., who turned in a furious second-half performance with 27 of his game-high 35 points. Josh Moore finished in 13 points while Corey Kelly added 12 for the Knights.
Ja’michael Young’s inside bucket with 5:30 left in regulation gave Clear Brook (2-3 in district) a 59-50 edge, capping a six-point burst.
Late in the fourth, trailing 64-61, Horton Jr. ignited Clear Falls’ fast finish with his team’s final 10 points, including a driving layup with seven seconds to go.
Entering overtime, Prince Hegwood hit hit only field goal of the game — a long 3-pointer seconds into play — to pump up Clear Falls. Broderick Jackson Jr. later brought Clear Brook to within one point at 76-75 with a free throw at the 1:10 mark.
In the final 1:03, Horton Jr. hit two more free throws while Javon Murray added lay-ins to seal the victory as Clear Brook managed just one basket and only three field goal attempts in OT.
Young led the Wolverines with 26 points, Jackson Jr. added 15, while Tristan Lisbony kicked in 14.
Clear Falls wraps up the first half of district play at home against Clear Springs while Clear Brook heads to Brazoswood, both games on Friday night.
“We were fortunate. Clear Brook played an outstanding game,” Shelton said. “They outplayed us it felt like for at least 26 or 27 minutes of regulation. We mustered enough just enough stops, got just enough baskets around the rim, and made a few free throws down the stretch to give us chance.”
