Clear Falls withstood storms both early and late on Friday before finding the sunny outlook of the Region III-6A quarterfinals.
Clear Falls withstood storms both early and late on Friday before finding the sunny outlook of the Region III-6A quarterfinals.
The Knights overcame an early 13-point deficit and rallied to a 67-60 overtime win over Summer Creek at La Porte High School, setting them up with a date against Pearland Dawson early next week. With the victory, Clear Falls improved to 26-7 on the season.
“In the playoffs, you know you’ll have to weather some storms,” Knights coach Payton Barnes said. “We knew we had to absorb their punches, adjust and then settle down and play our game.”
Clear Falls forced the extra session when Javon Murray’s bucket with :06 left tied the score at 56. The Knights nearly had their season snatched away from them on a last-second heave from Cameron Patterson, whose game-winning attempt glanced off the backboard as the horn sounded.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game from the jump,” said Knights forward Corey Kelly, who scored 21 points to lead the team. “We always work together. We’re a resilient team that fights to the end.”
Murray scored the first points of the extra session, which gave Clear Falls the lead for good. Kelly’s final basket extended the lead to 62-59 with 1:35 to go as the Knights then used an oppressive defense and clutch free throw shooting to finally put away the Bulldogs.
Such a dramatic conclusion seemed unlikely in the opening moments of the game when Summer Creek used a 9-0 run to take an 18-5 lead late in the first quarter. The Knights trailed by a 21-10 deficit early in the second quarter before their offense came to life behind a barrage of 3-pointers.
Clear Falls hit four from beyond the arc in the quarter and forged a 30-30 tie at intermission when Prince Hegwood’s basket just before the horn sounded completed the reversal of fortune.
Clear Falls took a 48-44 lead going into the fourth quarter and held a 54-51 edge with 3:53 left. However, the Knights weren’t able to find the basket until Murray’s season-saving field goal.
Orlando Horton, Jr. and Murray each scored 11 for the Knights, who also got seven from Josh Moore, six each from Hegwood and Jack Foley, three points from Caden Steward and two from Keyne Yzquierdo.
Patterson led Summer Creek with 16.
