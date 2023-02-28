Dawson Eagles’ Keshawn Cotton tries to block a shot by Clear Falls’ Orlando Horton Jr. in the second quarter during a Region III-6A quarterfinal game at Pasadena Memorial High School on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. The Knights won 54 to 45.
Clear Falls tested Bryan Shelton’s patience, but only to a point.
The Knights’ head boys basketball coach kept his club calm and never lost faith after it skidded and scuffled to a 15-point halftime deficit to Pearland Dawson on Tuesday night.
But, Clear Falls held its poise, found a rhythm and turned in a stunning second-half comeback, outscoring the 12th-ranked Eagles 41-17 in the final two quarters for a 54-45 Region III-6A quarterfinal upset win at Pasadena Memorial High School.
“These guys are resilient. We’ve been down 20 points in the second half of games to win in regulation,” Shelton said. “They know how to ratchet it up.”
But, the Knights, who won for the ninth straight time, took their sweet time in clicking all cylinders.
After Dawson drilled 7 of 12 field goals in an 18-point second quarter, Clear Falls trailed 28-13, hampered by sloppy play, which resulted in 11 turnovers. The Knights also hit just six first-half buckets.
If there was a team that desperately needed a halftime break, it was Clear Falls.
“We talked about sets we thought would work, some defensive schemes we thought we could pull off,’’ Shelton said. “We just needed a few good plays to happen to build some confidence to go from there.”
And the Knights found those plays right away.
Down 32-15 in the early moments of the second half, Clear Falls unearthed its game and peeled off a 19-2 burst capped by an off-balance Orlando Horton Jr. runner, which made it 36-34 with 6:13 to play.
Josh Moore was huge in the run, as well as the entire game, scoring nine of his game-high 20 points for the Knights, now 27-7.
With Clear Falls’ momentum building and Dawson’s game crumbling, the game quickly flipped as Falls hit 9 of 13 fourth-period field goals coupled with 11 of 14 second-half free throw shooting to slowly pull away.
Javon Murray powered inside for 11 points in the final three quarters, while Corey Kelly (10 points) drilled eight free throws in the second half for the Knights.
Jaden Miller’s 14 points, including 10 in the final quarter, led the Eagles (31-6), which entered the contest with 14 victories in their last 15 starts.
“Dawson did a great job of hitting us first, and when they hit us first, we stumbled there, and we were having a really tough time figuring it out,’’ Shelton said. “Once we found those spots, we can be difficult to stop. It just takes us a while sometimes. I just wish they’d start early and stop stressing the old coach out.”
